Oscars 2019: Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga perform 'Shallow' from 'A Star Is Born'

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper got quite close while performing "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born" at the 2019 Oscars on Sunday.

Seated in the front row of Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, Cooper, 44, and Gaga, 32, entered the stage with no fanfare and no outfit changes, wearing the same tux and black gown that they'd sported on the red carpet.

At the end of Cooper's first verse, Gaga sat across from him at the piano, never breaking her intense eye contact with her co-star and director.

At Gaga's crescendo, Cooper rose, moved his microphone stand behind the piano, and sat beside Gaga and sang over her shoulder into a single mic.

The pair received a standing ovation from the crowd and hugged before exiting the stage.

On Jan. 27, Cooper joined Gaga at her Las Vegas Enigma residency to perform "Shallow," which won the Oscar for best original song.

"A Star Is Born" is also up for best picture and best original score.

Cooper and Gaga were nominated for best actor and actress, respectively, but Cooper admitted he was hurt at being snubbed for best director for the film, which was his directorial debut.