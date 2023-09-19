'The Young and the Restless' star Billy Miller's mother sets the record straight about his cause of death

"The Young and the Restless" star Billy Miller's mother, Patricia Miller, is speaking out about her son’s untimely death.

In a statement confirmed by Fox News Digital, she thanked fans for their support and dispelled any misconceptions about Miller’s death.

"I want to personally thank the many fans & personal friends for the overwhelming amount of love, prayers & condolences sent to me and my family on the devastating death of my beautiful son BJ – Billy Miller," she wrote.

STARS WE'VE LOST IN 2023

"He fought a long hard valiant battle with bipolar depression for years. He did everything he could to control the disease. He loved his family, his friends and his fans but in the end the disease won the fight and he surrendered his life. The other causes of death being told are not true. I wish they were but they just aren’t."

IRISH GRINSTEAD, 702 R&B SINGER, DEAD AT 43

She concluded, "We all loved him so much and are desperately trying to deal with our loss. I will have nothing further to say. Thanks for the love and support."

Representatives for Miller confirmed to Fox News Digital earlier this week that Miller had been "struggling with manic depression when he died."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Miller landed the role of Billy Abbot on "The Young and the Restless" in 2008, where he earned three daytime Emmy Awards.

He was also known for portraying Jason Morgan/Drew Cain for six years on the ABC hit soap opera "General Hospital," and had appeared in other series such as "Ray Donovan" and Meghan Markle’s show, "Suits."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In addition to acting, Miller was also a restaurateur and owned several bars and restaurants in the Los Angeles area for many years.

"He is survived by his mother, Patricia, sister Megan, brother-in-law Ronnie, nephew, Grayson and niece, Charley," his representatives said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He also leaves behind a great many friends and colleagues who will miss his warm personality, generous spirit, and genuine kindness."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.