'Suits' producer discusses possible Meghan Markle return for cast reunion

A former executive producer for the show "Suits" thinks Meghan Markle would be a hard get for a potential reunion.

"I would assume that's just not possible," Gene Klein told TV Line this week of the Duchess of Sussex while discussing the show’s resurgence on steaming services since it went off the air in 2019.

Markle played lawyer Rachel Zane on the show from its inception in 2011 until her character was written out in the seventh season in 2018 ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry. The USA show ended in 2019 after nine seasons.

As the legal drama breaks records for an acquired show on Netflix — after it was added to streamer in July — and Peacock and in the age of reboots, Klein said he assumes a call about bringing it back for a reunion could be imminent.

"In this era of reboots and reunions and all this other stuff… I’m expecting a call at some point," Klein said. "But I’m not aware of any serious conversations. It’s just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn’t be surprised if somebody called you someday. But so far, nothing that I’m aware of."

But he called keeping the cast together during the show’s run a "complicated dance."

"I’d be surprised if we could thread that needle for a reunion, but I’d also be delighted if that happened because [when] you do a show for that long, everybody becomes such a good friend," he added.

In 2021, Markle and Melissa McCarthy joked about the duchess doing a "Suits" reunion in a video for her 40th birthday when the royal told the comedian she had a surprise planned for her special day.

"Are you finally doing a ‘Suits’ reunion?’" McCarthy asked in the scripted bit.

"OK, I love ‘Suits,’ but why would I do a ‘Suits’ reunion for my birthday?" Markle answered.

"Why would the cast of ‘Friends’ do a reunion for my birthday? But they did it," McCarthy quipped.

Markle quit acting after she became a senior royal in 2018 when she married Prince Harry.

But in 2020, the couple decided to step down from their royal duties and move to Southern California where they inked a deal with Netflix that included their explosive docuseries "Harry & Meghan" and Markle hosted the since-canceled Spotify podcast "Archetypes."