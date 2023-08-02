Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

'Suits' producer discusses possible Meghan Markle return for cast reunion

Executive producer Gene Klein said he's expecting a call at some point about a 'Suits' reunion amid show's resurgence on streaming platforms

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A former executive producer for the show "Suits" thinks Meghan Markle would be a hard get for a potential reunion. 

"I would assume that's just not possible," Gene Klein told TV Line this week of the Duchess of Sussex while discussing the show’s resurgence on steaming services since it went off the air in 2019. 

Markle played lawyer Rachel Zane on the show from its inception in 2011 until her character was written out in the seventh season in 2018 ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry. The USA show ended in 2019 after nine seasons.

Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane on 'Suits'

Meghan Markle was on "Suits" from 2011-2018.  (Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

As the legal drama breaks records for an acquired show on Netflix — after it was added to streamer in July — and Peacock and in the age of reboots, Klein said he assumes a call about bringing it back for a reunion could be imminent. 

"In this era of reboots and reunions and all this other stuff… I’m expecting a call at some point," Klein said. "But I’m not aware of any serious conversations. It’s just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn’t be surprised if somebody called you someday. But so far, nothing that I’m aware of." 

But he called keeping the cast together during the show’s run a "complicated dance."

"I’d be surprised if we could thread that needle for a reunion, but I’d also be delighted if that happened because [when] you do a show for that long, everybody becomes such a good friend," he added.

The cast of "Suits"

Executive producer Gene Klein called keeping the cast together during its initial run a "complicated dance."  (Frank Ockenfels/USA/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

In 2021, Markle and Melissa McCarthy joked about the duchess doing a "Suits" reunion in a video for her 40th birthday when the royal told the comedian she had a surprise planned for her special day. 

"Are you finally doing a ‘Suits’ reunion?’" McCarthy asked in the scripted bit. 

"OK, I love ‘Suits,’ but why would I do a ‘Suits’ reunion for my birthday?" Markle answered.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

Meghan Markle was written out of "Suits" ahead of her marriage to Prince Harry.  (Ben STANSALL - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"Why would the cast of ‘Friends’ do a reunion for my birthday? But they did it," McCarthy quipped.

Markle quit acting after she became a senior royal in 2018 when she married Prince Harry. 

But in 2020, the couple decided to step down from their royal duties and move to Southern California where they inked a deal with Netflix that included their explosive docuseries "Harry & Meghan" and Markle hosted the since-canceled Spotify podcast "Archetypes."

