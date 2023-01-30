Move Back
Stars we've lost in 2023
A photo gallery of the beloved stars lost in 2023.
- Earth, Wind & Fire drummer, Fred White, passed away on January 1 at the age of 67.read more
- Rapper Lola Mitchell known as "Gangsta Boo died on January 1 at the age of 43. She got her start at the age of 14 when she was spotted by DJ Paul, a founding member of Three 6 Mafia, later joining the group.read more
- Tony-Award winning director Frank Galati, best known for his adaptation of John Steinbeck’s "The Grapes of Wrath," passed away on January 2 due to complications of cancer. He was 79.read more
- Margie Duncan, dancer and stand-in for actress Debbie Reynolds, died on January 3 following a brief illness. She was 92.read more
- Adam Rich, best known for portraying Nicholas Bradford on "Eight Is Enough," passed away on January 7 at the age of 54. A cause of death has not been determined.read more
- Dorothy Tristan, known for the popular 70s films "End of the Road" and "Scarecrow," passed away on January 8 at the age of 88 following a 10-year battle with Alzheimer's disease.read more
- Jeff Beck, guitar legend from "The Yardbirds," died on January 10 after contracting bacterial meningitis. He was 78.read more
- German supermodel Tatjana Patitz passed away on January 11 at the age of 56 following a battle with breast cancer.read more
- Carole Cook died at the age of 98 on January 11 of heart failure, her representative confirmed to Fox News Digital. She was Lucille Ball's protégé.read more
- Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on January 12 at the age of 54.read more
- Robbie Bachman, drummer for Bachman-Turner Overdrive, passed away on January 12 at the age of 69. A cause of death has not been revealed.read more
- "Sopranos" actor John Ventimiglia's daughter, Odele, passed away on January 12. She was 25.read more
- "American Idol" contestant C.J. Harris died on January 15 after suffering a heart attack. He was 31.read more
- "Sesame Street" co-founder, Lloyd Morrisett, passed away on January 15 at the age of 93 from natural causes.read more
- Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida died at the age of 95 on January 16 at her home in Rome, Italy. The actress was a major rival of actress Sophia Loren, and was once dubbed "the most beautiful woman in the world."read more
- Legendary musician David Crosby, founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash died January 18. He was 81.read more
- Actress Betty Sturm, known for the film "The World's Greatest Sinner," passed away on January 22 of Alzheimer’s disease. She was 89.read more
- Actor Lance Kerwin died Tuesday, Jan. 24, in San Clemente, California, according to his family. He was 62. His cause of death has not yet been confirmed. A rep for Kerwin told Fox News Digital the actor "was found unconscious."read more
- Cindy Williams, known for her role as Shirley in "Laverne & Shirley," died on January 25 following a brief illness. She was 75.read more
- Tom Verlaine of music group Television died on January 28 at 73 after suffering from a brief illness.read more
- Actress Annie Wersching, known for "Bosch," "Timeless" and "24," passed away on January 29 after being diagnosed with cancer in 2020. She was 45.read more
- Motown singer Barrett Strong died on January 29 at the age of 81.read more
- Gregory Allen Howard, writer of the popular film, "Remember the Titans," passed away on January 27 at a hospital in Miami of heart failure. He was 70.read more
