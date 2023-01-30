Go Back
  Published
    23 Images

    Stars we've lost in 2023

    A photo gallery of the beloved stars lost in 2023.

  • Fred White
    Earth, Wind & Fire drummer, Fred White, passed away on January 1 at the age of 67.
    Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns / Getty Images
  • Gangsta Boo performing
    Rapper Lola Mitchell known as "Gangsta Boo died on January 1 at the age of 43. She got her start at the age of 14 when she was spotted by DJ Paul, a founding member of Three 6 Mafia, later joining the group.
    Chris McKay/Getty Images for Live Nation / Getty Images
  • Frank Galati headshot
    Tony-Award winning director Frank Galati, best known for his adaptation of John Steinbeck’s "The Grapes of Wrath," passed away on January 2 due to complications of cancer. He was 79.
    Photo by Bob Chamberlin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Margie Duncan and Debbie Reynolds embracing each other in the later years
    Margie Duncan, dancer and stand-in for actress Debbie Reynolds, died on January 3 following a brief illness. She was 92.
    Courtesy of Mark Rich / Fox News
  • Adam Rich in a white shirt with colored stripes on the top with long floppy hair on "Eight Is Enough"
    Adam Rich, best known for portraying Nicholas Bradford on "Eight Is Enough," passed away on January 7 at the age of 54. A cause of death has not been determined.
    ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Dorothy Tristan in a movie scene
    Dorothy Tristan, known for the popular 70s films "End of the Road" and "Scarecrow," passed away on January 8 at the age of 88 following a 10-year battle with Alzheimer's disease. 
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jeff Beck dead at 78
    Jeff Beck, guitar legend from "The Yardbirds," died on January 10 after contracting bacterial meningitis. He was 78.
    Venla Shalin / Getty Images
  • Tatjana Patitz walks the runway
    German supermodel Tatjana Patitz passed away on January 11 at the age of 56 following a battle with breast cancer. 
    Photo by Victor VIRGILE / Getty Images
  • Carole Cook dead at 98
    Carole Cook died at the age of 98 on January 11 of heart failure, her representative confirmed to Fox News Digital. She was Lucille Ball's protégé.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Lisa Marie Presley dies
    Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on January 12 at the age of 54. 
    Joe Scarnici / Getty Images
  • Robbie Bachman has died
    Robbie Bachman, drummer for Bachman-Turner Overdrive, passed away on January 12 at the age of 69. A cause of death has not been revealed. 
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • John Ventimiglia and his daughter
    "Sopranos" actor John Ventimiglia's daughter, Odele, passed away on January 12. She was 25.
    Getty Images / Facebook: Belinda Cape / Fox News
  • Singer C.J. Harris died in Alabama.
    "American Idol" contestant C.J. Harris died on January 15 after suffering a heart attack. He was 31.
    FOX Image Collection / Getty Images
  • Lloyd Morrisett with a muppet
    "Sesame Street" co-founder, Lloyd Morrisett, passed away on January 15 at the age of 93 from natural causes.  
    Gil Vaknin / Fox News
  • Gina Lollobrigida in a black hat with fruit on it and black shirt with colorful polka dots
    Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida died at the age of 95 on January 16 at her home in Rome, Italy. The actress was a major rival of actress Sophia Loren, and was once dubbed "the most beautiful woman in the world."
    Pool ARNAL/GARCIA/PICOT / Getty Images
  • David Crosby dead at 81
    Legendary musician David Crosby, founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash died January 18. He was 81.
    Scott Dudelson / Getty Images
  • Betty Sturm main photo for obit
    Actress Betty Sturm, known for the film "The World's Greatest Sinner," passed away on January 22 of Alzheimer’s disease. She was 89.
    William Winckler / Fox News
  • Actor Lance Kerwin from James at 16
    Actor Lance Kerwin died Tuesday, Jan. 24, in San Clemente, California, according to his family. He was 62. His cause of death has not yet been confirmed. A rep for Kerwin told Fox News Digital the actor "was found unconscious."
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Cindy Williams
    Cindy Williams, known for her role as Shirley in "Laverne & Shirley," died on January 25 following a brief illness. She was 75.
    AP Images / AP Newsroom
  • Tom Verlaine with his a fist to his face in a patterned leather jacket stares at the camera
    Tom Verlaine of music group Television died on January 28 at 73 after suffering from a brief illness.
    Ebet Roberts/Redferns / Getty Images
  • Annie Wersching
    Actress Annie Wersching, known for "Bosch," "Timeless" and "24," passed away on January 29 after being diagnosed with cancer in 2020. She was 45.
    Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Barrett Strong on a red carpet
    Motown singer Barrett Strong died on January 29 at the age of 81.
    AP / Associated Press
  • Gregory Allen Howard on the red carpet
    Gregory Allen Howard, writer of the popular film, "Remember the Titans," passed away on January 27 at a hospital in Miami of heart failure. He was 70.
    Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage / Getty Images
