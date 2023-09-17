Billy Miller, TV soap star, dead at 43

"The Young and the Restless" star Billy Miller died on Friday in Austin, Texas. He was 43.

Miller's cause of death is currently unknown.

His representative confirmed to Fox News Digital that Miller was "struggling with manic depression when he died."

The Emmy award-winning actor was also known for portraying Jason Morgan/ Drew Cain for six years on the ABC hit soap opera, "General Hospital."

Shortly after leaving his role as Richie Novak on ABC's "All My Children," Miller landed the role of Billy Abbott on "The Young and The Restless," where he earned three daytime Emmy awards.

In addition to daytime television credits, Miller was also known for work on "Ray Donovan" with Liev Schreiber, "Justified," "Ringer," "American Sniper," and starred on a handful of episodes of Meghan Markle's show "Suits."

He starred as Alex Dunn on the AppleTV+ show "Truth Be Told" with Octavia Spencer and the late Ron Cephas Jones.

Miller was born in Tulsa and raised in Grand Prairie, Texas. After graduating from the University of Texas, Austin, he moved to Los Angeles and "began working in the mailroom of a prominent entertainment management/production company," his rep said.

He pursued a career as an actor only after "encouragement (a dare) from friends" and his first successes came from the commercial world where he quickly booked multiple national ads.

Miller was also a restaurateur and owned several bars and restaurants in the Los Angeles area for many years.

"He is survived by his mother, Patricia, sister Megan, brother-in-law Ronnie, nephew, Grayson and niece, Charley," his representatives said in a statement.

"He also leaves behind a great many friends and colleagues who will miss his warm personality, generous spirit, and genuine kindness."