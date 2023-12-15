Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
royals split with photo of madonna

‘The Crown’ highlights Prince William, Kate Middleton's rocky romance; Madonna fans outraged  (Getty Images)

ROYAL DRAMA - 'The Crown' takes on Kate Middleton and Prince William's rocky romance. Continue reading here…

'MATERIAL GIRL' - Madonna fans furious after she starts concert late. Continue reading here…

‘PIECES OF ME' - Kevin Costner, Jewel's rumored romance: What to know about '90s icon. Continue reading here…

Kevin Costner in a black suit and white shirt soft smiles on the carpet split Jewel in a green dress

Rumors swirled that Kevin Costner and singer Jewel are dating. (Getty Images)

DROPPING THE BALL - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s charity suffers a massive decline in donations. Continue reading here…

MOST WONDERFUL TIME - Dean Cain's new Christmas movie celebrates faith: A 'trip back in time to Bethlehem'. Continue reading here…

A photo of Dean Cain

Dean Cain shares how life is different after leaving California for Las Vegas. ( Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

FEELING ‘PEACH’-Y - Jack Black doesn’t believe AI is 'all doom and gloom.' Continue reading here…

‘STILL HAUNTS ME’ - Country singer Jelly Roll admits to the depths of past drug and alcohol addiction. Continue reading here…

SPUN OUT - 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant mocked for the 'worst guess ever.' Continue reading here…

RED HOT - Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's co-star chemistry sparks off-screen romance rumors. Continue reading here…

‘TERRIFYING’ - Actress Busy Philipps witnessed her teenage daughter’s seizure over FaceTime. Continue reading here…

busy philipps and her daughter

Busy Philipps witnessed 15-year-old daughter have ‘terrifying’ seizure over FaceTime. (Getty Images/Instagram/Busy Philipps)

