‘The Crown’ highlights Prince William, Kate Middleton's rocky romance; Madonna fans outraged

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

ROYAL DRAMA - 'The Crown' takes on Kate Middleton and Prince William's rocky romance. Continue reading here…

'MATERIAL GIRL' - Madonna fans furious after she starts concert late. Continue reading here…

‘PIECES OF ME' - Kevin Costner, Jewel's rumored romance: What to know about '90s icon. Continue reading here…

DROPPING THE BALL - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s charity suffers a massive decline in donations. Continue reading here…

MOST WONDERFUL TIME - Dean Cain's new Christmas movie celebrates faith: A 'trip back in time to Bethlehem'. Continue reading here…

FEELING ‘PEACH’-Y - Jack Black doesn’t believe AI is 'all doom and gloom.' Continue reading here…

‘STILL HAUNTS ME’ - Country singer Jelly Roll admits to the depths of past drug and alcohol addiction. Continue reading here…

SPUN OUT - 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant mocked for the 'worst guess ever.' Continue reading here…

RED HOT - Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's co-star chemistry sparks off-screen romance rumors. Continue reading here…

‘TERRIFYING’ - Actress Busy Philipps witnessed her teenage daughter’s seizure over FaceTime. Continue reading here…

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube