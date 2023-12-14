Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Madonna fans furious after she starts concert late

'Material Girl' singer performed at Barclays Center during 'The Celebration Tour'

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Madonna alert after being hospitalized for infection Video

Madonna alert after being hospitalized for infection

NYU Langone professor of medicine Dr. Marc Siegel explains pop superstar Madonna’s bacterial infection landing her in the hospital.

Madonna's tardiness on the opening night of "The Celebration Tour" in the U.S. left fans furious.

Madonna took the stage about an hour late at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, after experiencing sound issues, Fox News Digital can confirm. The pop star sound checked nearly until the doors opened at 7:30 p.m., a source familiar with the matter said. The DJ opening for Madonna took the stage at 8:30 p.m. and the arena was about half full.

At one point during the concert, Madonna asked the crowd if they could hear her because she was hearing an echo in her earpiece, the source told Fox News Digital.

Madonna at The Celebration Tour

Madonna hit the stage late for the opening night of the U.S. leg of "The Celebration Tour." (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation)

However, fans were not happy.

"I don't give a f--- if you're Madonna," one user wrote on social media. "If you're 3 hours late, you're just f---ing rude."

"I love Madonna but it's really f---ed up how she's literally like 2 hours late for her FIRST show in the us," another added.

"personally i would have went straight home after she was an hour late but i get that alot of people payed [sic] good money for their seats so i see why alot of people stay and wait," one noted.

Madonna wears black leather hat and bodysuit at Grammys

Madonna was sued by a fan for starting a concert late in 2019. (Theo Wargo)

The "Material Girl" singer is notoriously late for her concerts and was sued in 2019 for pushing back a Miami tour stop. A fan attempted to get a refund after the "Madame X" concert was rescheduled from the original start time of 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m, NBC reported.

"Ticketholders had to work and go to school the next day, which prevented them from attending a concert that would end at around 1:00 a.m.," the suit claimed, according to the outlet. "Hollander attempted, without success, to obtain a refund for the three tickers purchased for the Madonna concert."

Madonna wears colorful suit on stage

Madonna was hospitalized in June for a "serious infection" which led the pop star to push the start of "The Celebration Tour." (Nicholas Hunt via Getty Images)

Before the current tour, Madonna was hospitalized on June 24 for a "serious infection."

"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children," Madonna wrote on Instagram while recovering from home. "My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show."

The "Vogue" singer planned to launch her "Celebration Tour" in July, which also marked her 40-year anniversary in the entertainment industry.

Madonna on stage

Madonna began "The Celebration Tour" in London in October. (Getty Images)

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

