Madonna fans furious after she starts concert late

Madonna's tardiness on the opening night of "The Celebration Tour" in the U.S. left fans furious.

Madonna took the stage about an hour late at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, after experiencing sound issues, Fox News Digital can confirm. The pop star sound checked nearly until the doors opened at 7:30 p.m., a source familiar with the matter said. The DJ opening for Madonna took the stage at 8:30 p.m. and the arena was about half full.

At one point during the concert, Madonna asked the crowd if they could hear her because she was hearing an echo in her earpiece, the source told Fox News Digital.

MADONNA SPEAKS OUT FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE HOSPITALIZATION

However, fans were not happy.

"I don't give a f--- if you're Madonna," one user wrote on social media. "If you're 3 hours late, you're just f---ing rude."

"I love Madonna but it's really f---ed up how she's literally like 2 hours late for her FIRST show in the us," another added.

"personally i would have went straight home after she was an hour late but i get that alot of people payed [sic] good money for their seats so i see why alot of people stay and wait," one noted.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The "Material Girl" singer is notoriously late for her concerts and was sued in 2019 for pushing back a Miami tour stop. A fan attempted to get a refund after the "Madame X" concert was rescheduled from the original start time of 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m, NBC reported.

"Ticketholders had to work and go to school the next day, which prevented them from attending a concert that would end at around 1:00 a.m.," the suit claimed, according to the outlet. "Hollander attempted, without success, to obtain a refund for the three tickers purchased for the Madonna concert."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Before the current tour, Madonna was hospitalized on June 24 for a "serious infection."

"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children," Madonna wrote on Instagram while recovering from home. "My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show."

The "Vogue" singer planned to launch her "Celebration Tour" in July, which also marked her 40-year anniversary in the entertainment industry.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.