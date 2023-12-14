Busy Philipps witnessed 15-year-old daughter have ‘terrifying’ seizure over FaceTime

Busy Philipps remembers the "terrifying" moment when she witnessed her 15-year-old daughter suffering from a seizure over the phone.

The 44-year-old actress revealed that her daughter, Birdie, had a major health scare while attending boarding school in Sweden.

Philipps recalled the harrowing memory when she picked up the FaceTime call from her daughter. She explained that she heard her ex Marc Silverstein "screaming" for her.

"I went upstairs… I heard his voice and I knew something was really wrong," she said on her "Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best" podcast. "And he just said, ‘It’s Birdie, it’s Birdie. She’s had another seizure. The paramedics are on the phone.'"

The "Dawson’s Creek" alum paused the story for a moment, as she appeared emotional about the traumatizing situation and continued to explain what happened.

"The paramedics were on FaceTime, and she had just come out of the seizure… she was still in the post-aura state. They were like, hooking her up with stuff and on FaceTime," the mom of two said.

"Her friend who was with her, she was holding the phone… it was like this weird medium shot," Philipps described. "So you could see everything that was happening… it felt, it was just so weird."

"She was reaching toward the camera and just… calling out for me. Just saying, ‘Mama. Mama. Mama. Where are you? Mama.'"

Although Philipps and Silverstein’s daughter had previously experienced seizures, she reflected on the "chaotic" situation and said it was difficult to watch over the phone overseas.

"It was really awful seeing it on a screen, being in a different country across an ocean."

The "Cougar Town" actor went on to say that she was impressed by the way her daughter’s 17-year-old friend handled the medical emergency.

"The paramedics were there almost immediately, I guess. And Birdie's friend Sarah, shout out Sarah, literally, I don't even understand," Philipps added. "She's 17, but this girl managed to get one person to go tell the theater, to shut it the f--- down, she got two guys that they obviously didn't know that were sitting behind, because Birdie started choking and throwing up, to move Birdie gently to the ground and put her on her side. She got someone else to call the Swedish 911."

Philipps further explained that she was "googling private planes" and making efforts to fly to her daughter immediately after her terrifying seizure.

She shared on her Instagram several health updates about her daughter, as she was seen at the hospital with Birdie.

"Birdie is fine. I am fine. We are all going to be okay."

The star shares both Birdie and her daughter Cricket Pearl with her Silverstein.