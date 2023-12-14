Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant mocked for the 'worst guess ever'

While Pat Sajak plans to retire in 2024, Vanna White has extended her contract

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
"Wheel of Fortune" is bound to bring the laughs for the audience, especially when the contestants experience a major fail. 

In a recent episode, viewers were baffled by a contestant's bizarre response during the triple toss-up puzzle segment where the category was ‘SHOW BIZ.’ Contestant Gishma gave a relatively imaginative answer when presented with the puzzle ‘TH_’ ‘_RITI_S’ ‘_GR_E.’

"The British Ogre," she guessed. 

Screengrab of "Wheel of Fortune" with an unsolved puzzle and Vanna White in the corner

On a recent episode of "Wheel of Fortune," contestant Gishma (right), made a major flub in the show biz category. (ABC)

"Say it again," asked host Pat Sajak, who announced his plans to retire from the show earlier this year. After Gishma reiterated the same answer, Sajak seemed amused, saying, "Uh, no." The answer he was looking for was "The Critics Agree."

Pat Sajak in a black suit and tie looks off in the distance on an episode of "Wheel of Fortune"

Pat Sajak asked the contestant to repeat her answer. (Christopher Willard via Getty Images)

While some viewers found the flub to be humorous, many mocked the answer. "How about that British Ogre," one person wrote on X. "That has to be the worst guess ever."

"This girl guessed ‘The British Ogre’ on wheel of fortune and the second hand embarrassment was overwhelming. She wouldn’t even look at the camera for a sec," another remarked. "I feel bad but man that s--- was funny."

"This show never fails to LOL with contestants," another viewer wrote. "The British Ogre sounds like a cool band name," a more positive post read. "To be honest I prefer THE BRITISH OGRE because the puzzles could use some more wacky originality sometimes," another suggested.

Vanna White in a blue dress stands in front of the puzzle on 'Wheel of Fortune' with her hands on her hips

Vanna White extended her "Wheel of Fortune" contract this fall, months after Pat Sajak announced his departure. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images)

Despite her failure to answer correctly, Gishma still raked in a bunch of cash. By the end of the episode, she took home $15,853 and also a cruise trip.

As the calendar year winds down, "Wheel of Fortune" fans will face the impending departure of Sajak, who previously announced his plans to stop filming in 2024. The familiarity will not be entirely lost, however, since Vanna White recently extended her contract through the 2025-2026 season.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

