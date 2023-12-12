Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's co-star chemistry sparks off-screen romance rumors, 'we do love each other'

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's on-set chemistry is reportedly only for the big screen.

Sweeney and Powell, who star together in "Anyone But You," sparked romance rumors over the summer as fans caught glimpses of the two filming. The duo appeared on the "Today" show to promote the film and their friendship was questioned by Hoda Kotb, who asked if there was "a little romance" going on at any point.

Throughout the interview, Sweeney and Powell shared little looks and the "Euphoria" star couldn't stop giggling.

While Sweeney laughed in response to the question about their relationship status, Powell answered: "No, but we do love each other. And, honestly, this is one of the most spectacular humans I’ve ever met. She’s really great."

Sweeney and Powell aren't the only stars who have had red-hot chemistry. Here's more on them and a look at other co-stars who almost convinced you they were dating.

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell

Sydney Sweeney and "Top Gun: Maverick" star Glen Powell's flirty friendship was forged while filming "Anyone But You" and instantly had fans questioning if the relationship would turn romantic.

"A great rom-com doesn't survive without great chemistry, and Sydney is the easiest person to have chemistry with," Powell told "Entertainment Tonight." "I mean, immediately, it was like we'd known each other forever, and I think anybody that's been on the set realizes I never get tired of talking to Sydney."

Despite their co-star chemistry, the two have repeatedly insisted they are just friends. Sweeney is engaged to Jonathan Davino while Powell was dating model Gigi Paris for part of the time the pair filmed in Australia.

However, their on-set chemistry fueled romance rumors after Powell and Paris called it quits in April.

"Gigi and Glen had broken up several times," a source told People magazine at the time. "They had been on the rocks since ‘Top Gun’ came out. Gigi was never happy with the long-distance filming and when she came to Australia they both decided to break up for good."

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

The nature of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's relationship was questioned after they developed chemistry while filming "A Star Is Born." The two performed "Shallow," from the movie's soundtrack," live at the 2019 Academy Awards – which only further fueled speculation the two had fallen in love during the production.

Lady Gaga quickly shut down the idea, telling Jimmy Kimmel: "People saw love, and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see."

"I’m an artist, and I guess we did a good job," she also told People magazine. "Fooled ya!"

Cooper later explained he had put together the performance to look as if it were a scene in the film, to manage his anxiety.

"Just from a personal standpoint, it reduces the anxiety level," Cooper told The Hollywood Reporter. "They kind of fall in love in that scene in the film. It’s that explosive moment that happens to happen to them on a stage in front of thousands of people.… It would have been so weird if we were both on stools facing the audience."

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac sparked rumors with their chemistry on the red carpet in Venice while promoting their HBO series "Scenes from a Marriage." A video of the two sharing an intimate moment went viral.

Chastain addressed the chemistry, telling "Today," "We’re acting, but also Oscar and I have been friends – we went to college together – so we’ve been friends more than half of our lives, and we know so much about each other."

"I think it was really funny because when you look at it in regular speed, I’m looking straight ahead and he looks over at me. He just kind of goes to give me a peck on my elbow, and at the same time, I’m going to give him a hug. So all of a sudden, his face ends up in my armpit," the married actress added.

Despite their chemistry on the red carpet and within the series, Chastain admitted the process "changed" their friendship. The show explores marriage and divorce amid other topics of love.

"'Scenes From a Marriage' was very tough. And I love Oscar, but the reality is, our friendship has never quite been the same," she told Variety. "We’re going to be OK, but after that, I was like, I need a little bit of a breather."

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio first starred together in "Titanic." The duo became fast friends but were never romantically involved. Winslet did worry about how she might feel about DiCaprio ahead of filming.

"I did think to myself beforehand, it's going to be hard, because you know, what if I really fancy him? And I so thought I was going to because he is absolutely gorgeous," she told "Access Hollywood."

Years after they both received Golden Globe nominations for "Titanic," Winslet and DiCaprio starred as a married couple in "Revolutionary Road." Both actors again received Golden Globe nominations for the performance.

The on-screen romantic connection never translated to the real world.

Winslet told Glamour in 2017 that the two "never fancied each other."

"I know that's really annoying to hear, sorry. We really never did. So it did mean that we were able to have this… be able to tease each other, which we still do, which is really amazing."

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling sparked dating rumors after starring in the romantic musical, "La La Land." They have also starred together as love interests in "Crazy, Stupid, Love" and "Gangster Squad."

The two have remained friends in real life, with Gosling dating Eva Mendes since 2011. Emma is married to comedian and writer Dave McCary.

"I can’t even imagine what my life would be without Ryan," Stone said during the Telluride Film Festival in 2018, calling Gosling her "dear, wonderful friend."

"He’s so special," she continued, via "Entertainment Tonight." "It makes me emotional. He’s so talented but he’s such a great person to work with because he’s so collaborative and excited about the process. He’s taught me a lot about being really generous."

