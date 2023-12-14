Dean Cain's new Christmas movie celebrates faith: A 'trip back in time to Bethlehem'

For Dean Cain, this is the most wonderful time of the year.

"Christmas, for me, is one of those things outside of any religious connotation, which … I think it's very important: the birth of Jesus and celebrating his birth," Cain told Fox News Digital. "But if it's outside of that, just for everyone to reach out to everyone, it's a time for families to come together. It's a time to reflect on the past year and things that's been going on in life. And it makes it a wonderful, wonderful time."

"There's been a lot of talk about a war on Christmas," he continued. "I just want to celebrate Christmas, I want to love my family, I want to be with everybody."

The actor is starring in a new movie, "Bringing Back Christmas," which is described as "a fun and inspiring holiday story of Faith, perseverance, and Angelic intervention."

In the movie, available for global streaming now, Cain's character is a "callous jerk," he explained. He laid off an employee just before Christmas, "Then [the main character played by Mark Christopher Lawrence] meets an angel and has to go on this trip back … in time to Bethlehem."

He added, "I guess there's a little bit of a Scrooge element to it, but it's more about like seeing what was going on Christmastime back in the day when it was baby Jesus. … But it's done with a very humorous, humorous twist."

In watching it, he said, "You have that feeling. It's a warm Christmasy feeling, and I love it." He then joked, "I'm going to watch 97 more during this month, and 64 of them I'm going to be in."

Realistically, Cain guessed that he's been in around 15 Christmas movies in his career, and added, "I hope to be in 100 more."

The "God's Not Dead" actor also shared his plans for Christmas.

"I've got all [the] family coming this year," he said. "So, I moved this year from California to Las Vegas, or just outside in Henderson. Big, beautiful house, it's all decorated up. … Everybody's coming out. I can't wait to have everybody here and just spend time together as a family and just celebrate each other and celebrate being together and have that warmth and wonderful time together. I just cannot wait for it."

While he's been in so many Christmas movies himself, including "Hank's Christmas Wish" and "Broadcasting Christmas," his favorite Christmas movie – and one of his favorite movies of all time – is the classic "It's a Wonderful Life."

"I think James Stewart is wonderful," he said. "I love the Frank Capra movies that celebrate America. We're not perfect. We're not a perfect country, but we're always striving for a more perfect union. The story that James Stewart had been through before he started making that movie, having fought in World War II, come back and wasn't ready to go back into working and doing things. And the movie wasn't even a success at the beginning."

"And when the entire community comes together for him at the end, man, I admit it, I cry. Tears come out."

With Christmas and the New Year just around the corner, Cain told Fox News Digital that while he doesn't have an official New Year's resolution, he does plan to slow down a bit in 2024.

"I've been traveling so hard," he revealed, "working so hard and doing so much, I think I'm just going to bring it down. … Traveling is great, but the amount of travel that I do is ridiculous. So, I would like that to be the case. Stay around my folks. My dad just turned 80 this year, and they live five minutes away. So, take a little more time to slow it down for myself, stop and smell the roses."

Cain is not the only celebrity enjoying life with his family in Nevada. Other stars, including Mark Wahlberg, have also recently made the move.

"I think there's a number of people, big stars, that have moved out of Hollywood. And I understand why. California's tax situation is ridiculous. You know, 13.2 or 13.4% is the top tax bracket … that bracket is very, very high. There's no state income tax, personal state income tax in the state of Nevada. That's a huge saving right off the top. The energy tax … other taxes are less, property taxes, sales tax, I mean, you name it. There's so many things that are less."

The actor's family moved to Malibu when he was 3 years old, and he stayed in the area until this year. But in moving to a suburb outside of Las Vegas, he's found more of a sense of community.

Describing his neighborhood, he said, "Every house has got lights and Christmas lights on. I say hi to my neighbors every day. They say hi to me. I wave at 17 different cars if I'm out front with my little dog, you know. ... So< it's a wonderful, small communal feeling. And that's what this whole area feels like to me; like a small town outside of the Strip."

He admitted that the weather in California is "the greatest ever," but he also said that when his son was in school there (he's 23 now), he felt the need to pull him out of public school and put him into a private Christian school.

"I don't know that I would have to do that here in Las Vegas," he said. "I don't know if that's the case, but everything just seems easier here."

He joked, "How do you say ‘trust me’ in Hollywood? It starts with an ‘f’ and ends with ‘you.’"

Cain is also on board with the push to move film studios out to Nevada, saying, "I'd love to be asleep in my bed here and go to work. That'd be wonderful."