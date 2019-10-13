Joe Giudice's shocking transformation revealed after he's released from ICE custody

Joe Giudice is nearly unrecognizable in a new photo shared by his daughter after the reality star was released from ICE custody.

Joe's daughter, Gia, 18, shared a snapshot of herself FaceTiming with her dad after his lawyer confirmed the 47-year-old was en route for his native Italy while appealing a deportation order against him.

"One of the happiest moments of my life," she captioned the picture shared on Saturday. "Love you so much daddy, so happy you free! See you so soon."

In the photo, the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star appears to have lost a significant amount of weight.

Joe's sister-in-law also shared a picture of him on Saturday with his brother Pete.

"A day we’ve all been patiently waiting for. Pete and Joe reunited at last. Smiles bigger and brighter than the sky. Our hearts are so full," she captioned the photo.

Joe's family attorney, James J. Leonard Jr., told Fox News in a statement on Friday: "Our system of justice has failed this family. These draconian immigration laws are destroying families, and the time for serious immigration reform is here. It’s absolutely gut-wrenching what is happening. Our country is so much better than this."

Joe shares four daughters -- Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 -- with his wife, "Real Housewives" veteran Teresa Giudice.

Leonard told People magazine that the 47-year-old spoke to his wife and eldest daughter "from the plane and he is extremely happy to be released, more than words can describe."

He continued: “We are still fighting and it is his desire to return home to the United States to be reunited with his family.”

On Friday, Teresa shared a photo on Instagram of the Statue of Liberty crying, captioning the picture with praying emojis.

Joe and Teresa Giudice pleaded guilty in 2014 to three counts of bankruptcy fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. Joe also pleaded guilty to one count of failing to file a tax return.

Teresa was sentenced in October 2014 to 15 months in prison and was released in December 2015. Joe has been held by immigration officials since he completed his 41-month prison term this past March. A judge ruled in October 2018 that he would be deported to his native Italy upon completion of his prison sentence.

Joe has said he came to the U.S. as an infant and wasn't aware he wasn't an American citizen.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.