Meghan King Edmonds discusses marriage following cheating scandal: 'It's so hard to rebuild'

Meghan King Edmonds says it's been hard to rebuild her marriage after her husband was unfaithful.

The former “Real Housewives” star said in a new interview that she and husband, Jim Edmonds, are taking their relationship "day by day."

“We're just still working it day by day. It's so hard to rebuild from there, especially [with] so many distractions, like our son's health problems and two other little babies as well. And so to focus on the two of us as a couple, is really hard," she told Bravo’s "The Daily Dish."

She added: "Today's actually our five-year [wedding] anniversary — and so we, he's inside at Goodwill [and] we're like, looking for Halloween costumes. And then we're going to counseling. I think that's almost a date for us because we have to talk about us; we have to communicate about things that don't involve [other topics]."

In June, it was revealed that the former MLB player had sent salacious texts to an unnamed woman.

Edmonds, 48, admitted that he had a "lapse in judgment" but denied he had a physical affair after a website published alleged explicit texts between Edmonds and the woman.

"Regrettably, I had a lapse in judgment. I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person," Edmonds told Us Weekly at the time. "At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none."

Meghan and Edmonds appeared on previous seasons of Bravo's "Real Housewives of Orange County."