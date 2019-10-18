'Real Housewives' star Luann de Lesseps shares misleading reviews of her cabaret show

An online ad for Luann de Lesseps’ cabaret show, “Countess and Friends,” includes a quote from a glowing review in the New York Times. Or so it seems.

Journalist Anna Peele tweeted on Wednesday that she was surprised to see that the Gray Lady had called the show “inspiring,” so she checked out the review.

Turns out that the full quote — which was in a profile of the “Real Housewives” star, not even a review — reads, “Tickets to the first performance of #CountessandFriends went on sale on Dec. 10, and quickly sold out, inspiring Ms. de Lesseps to add a second date, which sold out within 24 hours.” (Italics ours). Sources close to De Lesseps acknowledged that there’s no other Times review that includes the word “inspired” as praise.

A rep declined to comment. The author of the Times piece, Rachel Dodes, didn’t immediately get back to us.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.