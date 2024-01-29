Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce share romantic moment, Jay Leno files to be conservator of wife's estate

Snoop Dogg spoke positively of President Trump, Alyssa Milano fights back against backlash for starting GoFundMe

Taylor Swift in a red sweater looks up lovingly at Travis Kelce on the field after he wont the AFC Championship game with the Kansas City Chiefs split Jay Leno in a bright blue shirt smiles with wife Mavis

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had an intimate, albeit highly photographed moment on the football field after the AFC Championship game. Jay Leno filed for conservatorship over his wife Mavis' estate due to her "major neurocognitive disorders (including dementia)." (Getty Images)

'APPRECIATE YOU' - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's intimate moment on field after Chiefs' win revealed. Continue reading here…

‘BETTER OR WORSE’ - Jay Leno files for conservatorship over wife Mavis' estate following her dementia diagnosis. Continue reading here…

Snoop Dogg in a yellow shirt and white jacket speaks with Donald Trump on a carpet

Historically critical of Donald Trump and his supporters, rapper Snoop Dogg says he now has "nothing but love and respect" for the former president. (Michael Kovac/WireImage/Getty Images)

CHANGE OF TUNE - Snoop Dogg praises Donald Trump: 'Nothing but love and respect.' Continue reading here…

‘OUT OF TOUCH’ - Alyssa Milano responds after critics slam her as ‘out of touch’ for requesting money for son's baseball trip. Continue reading here…

‘VISIBLY SHAKEN’ New Jersey ‘Housewife’ Caroline Manzo sues Bravo after claims of sexual harassment. Continue reading here…

Christie Brinkley smiles on a carpet wearing a patterned off the shoulder white dress

Christie Brinkley is open to a new relationship, but isn't sure of the current dating pool. (Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)

LACKING LOVE - Christie Brinkley 'open' to finding love but laments lack of options: 'Doesn't seem to be anybody out there.' Continue reading here…

‘BENJAMIN BUTTON EFFECT’ - Brad Pitt, 60, shows off flawless age-defying look. Continue reading here…

‘NOT IDEAL TIMING’ - 'Oppenheimer' star Florence Pugh recalls camera breaking during nude sex scene with Cillian Murphy. Continue reading here…

‘MAKING GOOD PROGRESS’ - Kate Middleton returns home after abdominal surgery and long hospital stay. Continue reading here…

Nicole Eggert smiles in a red swimsuit for "Baywatch"

Nicole Eggert, star of "Baywatch," says she regrets getting breast implants at 18. (Fotos International/Getty Images)

UNDER THE KNIFE - 'Baywatch' actress Nicole Eggert regrets getting breast implants: 'A stupid 18-year-old decision.' Continue reading here…

