Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce share romantic moment, Jay Leno files to be conservator of wife's estate

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

'APPRECIATE YOU' - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's intimate moment on field after Chiefs' win revealed. Continue reading here…

‘BETTER OR WORSE’ - Jay Leno files for conservatorship over wife Mavis' estate following her dementia diagnosis. Continue reading here…

CHANGE OF TUNE - Snoop Dogg praises Donald Trump: 'Nothing but love and respect.' Continue reading here…

‘OUT OF TOUCH’ - Alyssa Milano responds after critics slam her as ‘out of touch’ for requesting money for son's baseball trip. Continue reading here…

‘VISIBLY SHAKEN’ New Jersey ‘Housewife’ Caroline Manzo sues Bravo after claims of sexual harassment. Continue reading here…

LACKING LOVE - Christie Brinkley 'open' to finding love but laments lack of options: 'Doesn't seem to be anybody out there.' Continue reading here…

‘BENJAMIN BUTTON EFFECT’ - Brad Pitt, 60, shows off flawless age-defying look. Continue reading here…

‘NOT IDEAL TIMING’ - 'Oppenheimer' star Florence Pugh recalls camera breaking during nude sex scene with Cillian Murphy. Continue reading here…

‘MAKING GOOD PROGRESS’ - Kate Middleton returns home after abdominal surgery and long hospital stay. Continue reading here…

UNDER THE KNIFE - 'Baywatch' actress Nicole Eggert regrets getting breast implants: 'A stupid 18-year-old decision.' Continue reading here…

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube