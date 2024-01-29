Kate Middleton returns home after abdominal surgery and long hospital stay: 'Making good progress'

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has returned home after a nearly two-week stay in a hospital for abdominal surgery.

Kensington Palace shared the news in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital, adding that the Princess was "making good process."

"The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided," the statement read. "The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

On Jan. 17, the palace first announced Middleton had been hospitalized.

"Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the statement said.

Upon recommendation from her medical team, the Princess is likely not to resume public duties until Easter in late March.

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," it added. "The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.