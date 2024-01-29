Expand / Collapse search
Kate Middleton returns home after abdominal surgery and long hospital stay: 'Making good progress'

Kate Middleton was hospitalized for several days

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Kate Middleton expected to be in the hospital for two weeks

U.K. royals reporter Neil Sean joins ‘The Story’ to discuss Princess Catherine’s hospital stay, saying she is more worried about King Charles’ surgery next week.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has returned home after a nearly two-week stay in a hospital for abdominal surgery.

Kensington Palace shared the news in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital, adding that the Princess was "making good process."

"The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided," the statement read. "The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

Kate Middleton in a green dress at Wimbledon looks stoic

The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic for abdominal surgery in mid-January. (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

On Jan. 17, the palace first announced Middleton had been hospitalized. 

"Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the statement said.

Photo of the exterior of The London Clinic where Kate Middleton was staying after surgery

Police officers were stationed outside The London Clinic where the Princess of Wales recovered after surgery. (HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images))

Upon recommendation from her medical team, the Princess is likely not to resume public duties until Easter in late March. 

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," it added. "The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible." 

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details. 

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

