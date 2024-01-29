'Oppenheimer' star Florence Pugh recalls camera breaking during nude sex scene with Cillian Murphy

Florence Pugh and Cillian Murphy experienced an awkward moment of "not ideal timing" while filming the Oscar-nominated film, "Oppenheimer."

Pugh, 28, recalled the camera breaking while the two actors were filming a nude sex scene.

"In the middle of our sex scene, the camera broke. No one knows this, but it did," Pugh said during a recent panel, via Variety. "Our camera broke when we were both naked, and it was not ideal timing."

"Cillian and I are in this room together. It’s a closed set, so we’re both holding our bodies like this," she said, as she indicated they each had their arms covering their bodies.

Pugh turned the awkwardness into a learning moment.

"I’m like, well, this is my moment to learn. ‘So tell me, what’s wrong with this camera?'" the "Don't Worry Darling" actress questioned. "You just make your moments. I’m like, ‘What’s going on with the shutter here, buddy?'"

"Oppenheimer" director Christopher Nolan ended up explaining what was going on to Pugh.

"It was just crazy that every person on this set was so knowledgeable and was so ready to make this kind of a movie that there was no dull moments," she noted. "It was all amazing. It felt like we were lucky to be there every second of the day."

"Oppenheimer," a three-hour film, follows the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, played by Murphy, primarily during his time leading the Manhattan Project during World War II, when the atomic bomb was created.

The film already received praise at the start of the 2024 award season. "Oppenheimer" walked away with five Golden Globe wins for best motion picture drama, best director, best performance by a male actor in a supporting role (Robert Downey Jr.), best performance by a male actor (Cillian Murphy) and best original score.

"Oppenheimer" received 13 nominations for the 2024 Oscars, including a nod for best picture.

Murphy opened up about the pressure he felt to perform his best for the Nolan-directed film in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"Pressure is good because it pushes you... pushes you to your limits," Murphy said. "He certainly does that with me. Always pushes me."

The "Peaky Blinders" star worked with a star-studded cast that included Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. and Josh Hartnett, along with Pugh.

"They're such brilliant, brilliant actors," he noted. "There's a reason why they are movie stars, and they're… just also great people."

Fox News Digital's Ashlyn Messier contributed to this report.