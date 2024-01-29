Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's intimate moment on field after Chiefs' win revealed

Super Bowl LVIII could see Taylor Swift in attendance to support Travis Kelce

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
Taylor Swift walks onto field as Chiefs celebrate AFC Championship Video

Taylor Swift walks onto field as Chiefs celebrate AFC Championship

Taylor Swift was on the field for the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC Championship celebration.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romantic moment on the field celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' win Sunday went viral as the two hugged and shared a few kisses.

Swift, 34, joined Kelce, 34, on the field for her first time for the post-game speeches. The "Midnights" singer and the NFL tight end shared an intimate moment in front of everyone as the Chiefs advanced to Super Bowl 2024.

"How bout that one, huh?" Kelce could be heard saying as he saw Swift for the first time after the game.

"Oh my god, I've never seen anything like that in my life," Swift said while hugging Kelce before he kissed her.

PHOTOS: TAYLOR SWIFT, TRAVIS KELCE CELEBRATE AS KANSAS CITY CHIEFS ADVANCE TO SUPER BOWL

Taylor Swift kisses Travis Kelce after an AFC Championship NFL football game

Taylor Swift kisses Travis Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

"What's up sweetie?" Kelce asked as they pulled away. Swift responded, "I've never seen you like that."

"Where were you guys at?" the tight end asked. "We were… we were all the way over there – way up there – over there. It was the best view ever," the singer-songwriter explained. "It was insane. I can't believe it."

"I appreciate you always," Kelce responded.

As videos of the moment from different angles went viral on social media platforms, many seem to believe Swift and Kelce shared "I love you" on the field as well.

Travis Kelce smiles alongside Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce smiles alongside Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 28. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift covers her mouth as she talks to Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift covers her mouth as she speaks to Travis Kelce on the field while celebrating the Chiefs' win Sunday. (Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift on the field

Travis Kelce kisses Taylor Swift on the nose after his win against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Swift and Kelce publicly debuted their new relationship at the Sept. 24 Kansas City Chiefs game. The two met after Kelce revealed he had hoped to meet Swift while attending her "Eras Tour" Kansas City concert stop in July.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," Swift told Time magazine.

"We started hanging out right after that," she added. "So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard-launch a first date."

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs win

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift debuted their relationship at a Kansas City Chiefs home game on Sept. 24. (Getty Images)

Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has appeared at 12 of Travis Kelce's games to support him. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Travis Kelce hugs and kisses Taylor Swift on the field after Chiefs win

If Taylor Swift attends Travis Kelce's Super Bowl appearance, it will be her 13th game, the singer-songwriter's lucky number. (Getty Images)

Taylor Swift walks with Donna Kelce on the field

Taylor Swift walks with Donna Kelce on the field after the Kansas City Chiefs win. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Now fans are speculating Swift could make an appearance at Super Bowl LVIII to support Kelce. The singer-songwriter is gearing up to return to the stage for "The Eras Tour." She'll begin performing her nearly three and a half hour-long show on Feb. 7 in Tokyo, Japan.

Swift will perform four shows total in Japan, with the last on Feb. 10. However, Tokyo is 17 hours ahead of Las Vegas, which means Swift could make it to the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl will begin at 3:30 p.m. PT on Feb. 11.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending