Brad Pitt, 60, shows off flawless age-defying look: ‘Benjamin Button effect’

Brad Pitt continues to defy aging with his youthful appearance.

The 60-year-old actor was spotted showing off his ageless look while filming on set in Florida.

Pitt was seen flaunting his toned arms in a laundromat with his co-star Javier Bardem.

He donned a white T-shirt, showing off his arm tattoos and rocked denim blue jeans with a brown leather belt, while wearing tan suede boots. Pitt was all smiles as he topped off his look with a silver watch and jewelry.

In one photo, he leaned against a table in the Florida laundromat while he flashed a smile during a conversation with his co-star.

Pitt was also seen holding a pen, as he pointed his finger and grinned on set with Bardem.

The "Bullet Train" actor was additionally seen at the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Pitt appeared on the Daytona International Speedway track, as he’s set to star in a yet-to-be-titled Formula One movie.

He was seen riding in a golf cart during the Rolex 24 of Daytona auto race in Florida.

The storyline includes an arc in which Pitt, an aging driver, has returned to sports car racing.



Jerry Bruckheimer, who also produced "Days of Thunder," is producing this F1 movie. Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton is both a producer and technical adviser, and the director is Joseph Kosinski, who directed "Top Gun: Maverick."

It is due for release in the summer of 2025.

Although the Hollywood actor has been in the entertainment industry for decades, Pitt is holding onto his good looks in such a way that it makes it difficult to believe that so many years have passed.

"Everyone in Hollywood is commenting on how amazing Brad Pitt looks for his age and how it’s not at all apparent if he has had any work done. In fact, people think he is aging backwards he looks so good," Dr. Jason Emer, Board Certified Dermatologist located in Beverly Hills and New York City, shared with Fox News Digital.

"This is likely because the non-surgical treatments offered by cosmetic dermatologists and other aesthetic providers are so low-key, minimal downtime now like botox, fillers, threads, lasers, that even celebrities like Brad Pitt can get treatments done and look normal the same day or next day without anyone knowing their secret."

Dr. Emer pointed out that Pitt may be receiving in-office treatments that have minimal downtime – such as microneedling, lasers and peels -- to speed the healing process and improve results more quickly.

"Brad Pitt is likely getting these types of advanced treatment protocols to keep his skin flawless, his wrinkles minimal and skin tight without anyone knowing," he explained.



"This is a celebrity Hollywood secret combination to keep looking like you are aging backwards -- the Benjamin Button effect or the Brad Pitt doppelgänger treatment."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.