New Jersey ‘Housewife’ Caroline Manzo sues Bravo after claims of sexual harassment

Former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Caroline Manzo sued the Bravo network, Friday, after claims of sexual harassment and alleged assault from cast member Brandi Glanville.

In court docs obtained by Fox News Digital, the reality star claimed that "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Glanville "forcibly fondled Manzo’s vagina and breasts."

"At the same time, Glanville pushed her face into Manzo’s neck in order to kiss her."

The two cast members were filming "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" at the time in Morocco.

During the incident, Glanville followed Manzo into the bathroom.

"Glanville pinned Manzo’s body against the door," according to the court docs, as the New Jersey housewife attempted to escape. Manzo cried for "help," but nobody came.



"Defendants’ producers are listening to the interaction on audio and even send one of them to the bathroom door to investigate but he never opened the door or took any other action to intervene and stop the sexual assault," the lawsuit stated.

Manzo was seen "visibly shaken," as the alleged sexual encounter reminded her of when she was sexually assaulted at the age of 7.

"Glanville’s sexual assault made all of these dormant and horrific memories immediately resurface," the documents listed. "Manzo again felt like she was seven years old and began to relive her previous sexual assaults in the context of this sexual assault. She was in a state of shock."

In the lawsuit, Manzo alleged that the staff associated with the Bravo network and its affiliated companies – Forest Productions, Warner Bros. Entertainment, NBCUniversal Media, Shed Media and Peacock TV – "regularly ply the Real Housewives cast with alcohol, cause them to become severely intoxicated, and then direct, encourage and/or allow them to sexually harass other cast members because that is good for ratings."

"Defendants even encouraged Ms. Glanville to become drunk on the set so that she would be more likely to commit outrageous and harassing acts, thereby helping Defendants’ ratings without regard to the rights and safety of those around her," the court documents stated.

In the court documents – that were filed but not yet accepted per the court filing system – Manzo called herself a "victim of those harmful actions."



"This lawsuit seeks to hold Defendants accountable for their unlawful conduct and hopefully discourage Defendants from continuing to sacrifice their cast members’ safety for their own ratings and profits."



Glanville is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star shared a series of posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, and claimed show producers were to blame for the incident and the alcohol consumption.

"I am completely innocent, the producers ask you to do something. And then you get in trouble for it!!!! The producers need to follow the rules!" Glanville wrote in one post.

Another read, "Producers may not shove the alcohol down our throats, but they sure do encourage it even in Morocco during the day where it’s illegal to drink!"

In 2023, Glanville and Manzo exited filming for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" season four early.

Glanville reportedly gave Manzo "unwanted" kisses throughout the night filming, according to People Magazine, citing three sources close to the show.



"It was unwanted," a source told the outlet. "And Caroline's distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi. Things escalated, and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable."

The source noted that production reported the incident to higher-ups involved in the show, but the series continued filming that night and into the morning.

Glanville allegedly became aware of Manzo's discomfort and apologized the following morning via text, saying, "I’m sorry I made you feel uncomfortable." Manzo did not respond.

The release date of "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" season four has not been announced.



NBC Production companies told Fox News Digital that they are not commenting on the matter, while reps for Manzo and Glanville did not immediately respond to requests for comment.