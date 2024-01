Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Supermodel Christie Brinkley has not closed the door on love, but the ageless beauty is not sure there is a suitable person open for her.

Brinkley recently admitted that while she "remains open" to a relationship, she is unsure about the dating pool.

"There just doesn't seem to be anybody out there," she lamented to People magazine.

Brinkley has been married four times, famously to singer Billy Joel and most recently to architect Peter Cook.

"At the same time," she continued, "I am pretty comfortable with my life the way it is, so, que será, será!"

"I always said my whole life that I think that you have to be happy alone so that you get with a man for the right reasons and you're not clinging to him because you need to, you know?"

As recently as 2022, Brinkley was adamant she would not utilize one frequented avenue for finding love.

"Nope, never," she told Social Life magazine of using a dating app.

In 2020, years after her breakup with singer John Mellencamp, Brinkley insisted, "My love life is that I love life," she told People. "The love of my life is my life."

She and Mellencamp dated for a year, beginning in 2015, bonding over their families.

"When it comes to relationships, there is something nice about just being the same age," Brinkley told People of Mellencamp when they were dating. "You never really know what’s going to happen," she said of them potentially tying the knot. "John and I are two people that have very full lives. We’re just trying to enjoy each other when we can see each other and try not to put too much [pressure] on it."

Just days ahead of her 70th birthday, Brinkley is relishing life as it is.

"I still have a few days left of my Sexy Sixties before I dance into my Sensational Seventies on February 2nd, but I already know it’s going to be a spectacular year! I know because that’s my plan and I’m old enough to know that it’s up to me to make sure of it," she wrote to Instagram.

"I always used to say to my kids go out and make it a great day and now I’m saying to myself that I’m gonna make it a great year ! I’ve had a lot of close calls and I feel lucky and grateful to be here, I just can’t believe that I got here so FAST! It’s speeds by so my advice to all you young-ins out there… Love, laugh,and LIVE IT UP!"