Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes: Queens of the Kansas City Chiefs

Taylor Swift's squad never goes out of style, and Brittany Mahomes was welcomed into the girl group with open arms.

Brittany, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, cheered with the "Cruel Summer" singer-songwriter and her famous friends in a luxury suite at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey as the Chiefs took on the New York Jets on Sunday night.

The evening before, Swift, who is rumored to be dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, invited Brittany out on the town in New York with her crew, including Blake Lively and Sophie Turner.

Their budding friendship marked the start of a new shared throne as queens of the Kansas City Chiefs WAGs (Wives and Girlfriends).

Taylor and Brittany, a former professional soccer player, stood side by side Sunday in a private box to watch the guys pull off another win for Kansas City.

The "Wildest Dreams" songstress wore a long-sleeved black top with denim shorts and knee-high black leather Louis Vuitton boots.

Brittany, 28, sported fiery red leather slacks with a corset top and a long, black leather trench coat embroidered with her husband's number 15 on the back.

She's been a staple on the Kansas City scene as Patrick's permanent plus-one — long before he signed a 10-year, $503 million contract with the Chiefs in 2020.

The high school sweethearts made things more official at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony in 2020 when Patrick dropped to one knee and proposed.

One month later, they revealed she was expecting their first child. Brittany and Patrick welcomed daughter Sterling Skye in February 2021. The couple married in March 2022.

Two months later, they announced another baby was on the way, and Brittany gave birth to Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III in November.

While she's rarely too far from the sidelines, Brittany also headlines as the co-owner of the Kansas City Current in the National Women's Soccer League.

Mrs. Mahomes has been known as one of the Chiefs' most vocal supporters, which has sometimes caused backlash from fans.

In January 2022, Brittany celebrated the Chiefs' divisional round playoff win against the Buffalo Bills by spraying a bottle of champagne over unsuspecting crowds below her private suite.

One month before, she was mocked for airing grievances against the NFL on X, formerly known as Twitter, when her husband was sacked during a play.

"Im confused, we are allowed to tackle quarterbacks like that now? Got it. The inconsistency is BS," she wrote, before later adding, "I’m tired of dirty hits."

On Sunday, Brittany found criticism from online trolls — this time with her new female football friend, Swift.

"Brittany Mahomes to Taylor Swift: TIGHT ENDS DON’T ALWAYS GET THE BALL. THEY’RE ACTUALLY REALLY IMPORTANT FOR BLOCKING," one fan wrote online of the ladies watching the game.

Swift, 33, made her first appearance as one of Kelce's guests at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sept. 24, and was later spotted leaving with the football player after the game.

She watched the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears with more Kansas City royalty by her side — Travis' mom, Donna Kelce.

Patrick and Travis, who have earned two Super Bowl championships together, are also best friends. After the game, Patrick admitted he knew Swift would be in attendance, but didn't want to stifle any plans his buddy had made with the superstar singer.

Following a touchdown completion with Kelce, he told FOX Sports' Erin Andrews, "I knew she [Swift]" was in the house …. so, I knew I had to get the ball to Travis."

He added, "I think he wanted to get in the end zone just as much as all the Swifties wanted him to."

Swift is notoriously private about her relationships, and ended a six-year romance with British actor Joe Alwyn earlier this year.

The former couple reportedly first met at the MET Gala in May 2016 when she was dating DJ Calvin Harris, but kept things strictly platonic. Harris and Swift split in June 2016 following a yearlong relationship.

Swift has previously dated John Mayer, Joe Jonas, Jake Gyllenhaal and Harry Styles.

Swift sang her way to the top of the charts in July, earning more No. 1 albums than any woman in history with her latest rerecorded album, "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)."

She began her Eras Tour in March, and is on a break before a stop in Brazil next month. She will resume the tour in the new year with concerts scheduled around the globe, including Australia, Japan, England, Austria and back in the U.S.

Swifties can catch a glimpse of The Eras Tour at AMC and Cinemark Theatres on Oct. 13 with the world premiere of the concert film documenting the tour.

Two weeks later, on Oct. 27, Swift will release her next rerecorded album, "1989 (Taylor's Version)."