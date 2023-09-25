NFL fans sideswipe Brittany Mahomes as Taylor Swift appears at Chiefs game

Taylor Swift’s appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs’ game amid rumors that she and Travis Kelce are maybe dating shined over the team’s dominating 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

As Swift became the darling of the game, NFL fans took the opportunity to poke fun at Brittany Mahomes and sideswipe her as she was on hand with her children to watch her husband.

She posted several photos of herself and her children on the field at Arrowhead Stadium and smooching the quarterback before the game. It was their son’s first game. The jokes about Swift also being at the game were aimed at Mahomes.

"Imagine how p----- Mahomes wife is," comedian Joey Mulinaro wrote on X.

"Brittany Mahomes watching Taylor Swift getting all the attention and hanging out with Donna Kelce instead of her," Total Pro Sports added with a picture of a Powerpuff Girl.

"Kinda crazy that Taylor Swift is the most famous person in the Chiefs locker room. Brittany Mahomes has to be punching air," CapWize's Ben Cary added.

Mahomes has been the target of social media ire over the last few seasons. She admitted on CBS last month she wasn’t necessarily ready for the fame that came along with her husband reaching the highest parts of the sport.

"I was not prepared for this," Brittany Mahomes said. "At such a young age we were in love and I loved him with all of my heart, but I didn’t expect it to skyrocket this soon and us kinda being thrown into the fire like this."

Nate Burleson asked Brittany Mahomes whether she had her own "Welcome to the NFL" moment. She shook her head and agreed.

"When I started posting on Instagram me screaming and getting rowdy in the suite – I think the first time I did that it got blown up, and it’s like, ‘She’s crazy, this is too much.’ But I ultimately learned you don’t have to share everything that you do in your life."

Late last month, she blasted critics in a Q&A session on her Instagram.

"It used to, yes, but not anymore," she responded, via the New York Post. "I could give two s---- about people’s opinion of me that don’t even know me."