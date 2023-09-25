Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

NFL fans sideswipe Brittany Mahomes as Taylor Swift appears at Chiefs game

Swift's appearance at the game was the talk of the sports and pop culture world

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Taylor Swift appeared at the Chiefs game and cheered on the team as rumors of a relationship between her and Travis Kelce heat up. (Aubrey Curtis via Storyful)

Taylor Swift’s appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs’ game amid rumors that she and Travis Kelce are maybe dating shined over the team’s dominating 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

As Swift became the darling of the game, NFL fans took the opportunity to poke fun at Brittany Mahomes and sideswipe her as she was on hand with her children to watch her husband.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes at the ESPYs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes arrive on the red carpet before the ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on July 12, 2023. (Kirby Lee-USA Today Sports)

She posted several photos of herself and her children on the field at Arrowhead Stadium and smooching the quarterback before the game. It was their son’s first game. The jokes about Swift also being at the game were aimed at Mahomes.

"Imagine how p----- Mahomes wife is," comedian Joey Mulinaro wrote on X.

"Brittany Mahomes watching Taylor Swift getting all the attention and hanging out with Donna Kelce instead of her," Total Pro Sports added with a picture of a Powerpuff Girl.

"Kinda crazy that Taylor Swift is the most famous person in the Chiefs locker room. Brittany Mahomes has to be punching air," CapWize's Ben Cary added.

Mahomes has been the target of social media ire over the last few seasons. She admitted on CBS last month she wasn’t necessarily ready for the fame that came along with her husband reaching the highest parts of the sport.

Taylor Swift reacts

Taylor Swift reacts while watching the Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sept. 24, 2023. (Denny Medley-USA Today Sports)

"I was not prepared for this," Brittany Mahomes said. "At such a young age we were in love and I loved him with all of my heart, but I didn’t expect it to skyrocket this soon and us kinda being thrown into the fire like this."

Nate Burleson asked Brittany Mahomes whether she had her own "Welcome to the NFL" moment. She shook her head and agreed.

"When I started posting on Instagram me screaming and getting rowdy in the suite – I think the first time I did that it got blown up, and it’s like, ‘She’s crazy, this is too much.’ But I ultimately learned you don’t have to share everything that you do in your life."

Late last month, she blasted critics in a Q&A session on her Instagram.

Patrick and Brittany at the Super Bowl

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes celebrate after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

"It used to, yes, but not anymore," she responded, via the New York Post. "I could give two s---- about people’s opinion of me that don’t even know me."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.