Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Taylor Swift steals NYC spotlight during dinner with Blake Lively, Sophie Turner and Brittany Mahomes

Swift is expected to attend Travis Kelce's football game against the New York Jets on Sunday

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Taylor Swift cheers on the Chiefs, helps clean up suite Video

Taylor Swift cheers on the Chiefs, helps clean up suite

Taylor Swift appeared at the Chiefs game and cheered on the team as rumors of a relationship between her and Travis Kelce heat up. (Aubrey Curtis via Storyful)

Taylor Swift commanded the streets of New York City on Saturday, dining with a star-studded group of women.

The popstar arrived at Emilio's Ballato in SoHo, hand in hand with longtime pal Blake Lively. The women looked jovial as they entered the celebrity hot-spot for dinner. 

Swift wore an all-black ensemble while Lively opted for a more mismatched look.

TAYLOR SWIFT STEPS OUT WITH EX-BOYFRIEND JOE JONAS' ESTRANGED WIFE SOPHIE TURNER, AS TRAVIS KELCE RUMORS SWIRL

Taylor Swift in a black mini dress and Blake Lively in a patterned midi skirt and textured jacket walk into a restaurant in New York City

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively walked into Italian eatery Emilio's Ballato together. (Robert Kamau/Gotham?Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Lively's older sister Robyn, also joined the women.

Blake and Taylor

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively looked happy walking to dinner together. Behind them was Lively's older sister, Robyn. (Robert Kamau/Gotham/Getty Images)

"Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner, who is currently enduring a bitter divorce from estranged husband Joe Jonas (one of Swift's ex-boyfriends), was also spotted arriving at the restaurant. Since she and Jonas announced their divorce in early September, Swift has seemingly welcomed Turner into her famous girl squad. The two have been photographed out together on multiple occasions.

Swift is reportedly loaning her Tribeca apartment to Turner and her young daughters as divorce proceedings with Jonas continue.

Sophie Turner in a red and black jacket walks out of a car into the restaurant

Sophie Turner joined Taylor Swift again in New York City for an outing. The actress is reportedly staying at Swift's home in Tribeca as she and estranged husband Joe Jonas work out their divorce. (roka/Backgrid)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

A new addition to Swift's roster of famous friends was Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chief's quarterback Patrick Mahomes. 

Swift has been linked to tight end Travis Kelce, who also happens to be Mahomes' No. 1 target on the field.

Brittany Mahomes exiting a car in a grey blazer and white Chanel bag as she goes to dinner

Brittany Mahomes met up with Taylor Swift for dinner in New York City. (roka/Backgrid)

Swift practically broke the internet last weekend when she attended Kelce's game at Arrowhead Stadium. Her presence solidified romance rumors with Kelce, who had previously expressed interest in the star. She was seated in a suite with Kelce's mother, Donna.

Taylor Swift makes a thumbs up in the Chiefs suite next to Donna Kelce

Taylor Swift was seated in Travis Kelce's suite along with his mother Donna. (Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After the game, Swift seemingly left the stadium with Kelce in his car.

Kelce recently shared on his podcast that he was thrilled Swift accepted his invitation to come to one of his games. "Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy," he said on his "New Heights" podcast with brother Jason. "I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her, you know, the friends and family. She looked amazing. Everybody was talking about her in great light. And on top of that, you know, the day went perfect – for Chiefs fans, of course."

Swift is expected to attend Kelce's game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium for "Sunday Night Football."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending