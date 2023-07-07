Taylor Swift releases re-record of 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'

Taylor Swift re-introduced another era with the release of her re-recorded "Taylor’s Version" of her third studio album Speak Now.

"It’s here. It’s yours, it’s mine, it’s ours," Swift wrote in an emotional social media post. "It’s an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20."

The 22-track album dropped Friday, July 7 at midnight and features fan-favorites like "Ours" and "Enchanted."

The original award-winning 2010 album featured 16 songs, Swift's re-releases has additional songs "from the vault," which includes collaborations with Fall Out Boy and Paramore.

"I remember making tracklist after tracklist, obsessing over the right way to tell the story," her post continued. "I had to be ruthless with my choices, and I left behind some songs I am still unfailingly proud of now. Therefore, you have 6 From The Vault tracks!"

"I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and the memories it brought back filled me with nostalgia and appreciation," the Grammy-winning artist added. "For life, for you, for the fact that I get to reclaim my work. Thank you a million times, for the memories that break our fall."

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) marks the next re-recorded album from the singer-songwriter, following Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version), both released in 2021.

In 2019, Swift first confirmed that she was re-recording her first six albums on "Good Morning America," after her label Big Machine sold her masters to Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings. Prior to the songwriter owning the rights to her music, Swift said that Braun was preventing her from performing her own music for her dedicated fans.

In November 2020, after her masters were sold once again to Shamrock Holdings, Swift penned a long post on Twitter, saying that she had started the process of re-recording her old music.

In a hometown Eras Tour show in Nashville, Tennessee, Swift announced the long awaited Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

Upon the announcement, the city turned on purple lights on the nearby bridge over the Cumberland River in Nashville, Tennessee .

After making the announcement, she posted to her social media accounts.

"It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk)." the "Enchanted" singer wrote in a Twitter post, hinting at the date in the "Speak Now" lyrics of "Last Kiss" – which many Swifties believe to be the date when she visited her then-boyfriend Joe Jonas .

"I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20." Swift continued. "The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing… and living to speak about it."