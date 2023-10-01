Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes watching tight Chiefs game sparks jokes on social media

Swift and Mahomes were in the tightly packed MetLife Stadium suite

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes were seen sitting together in a suite high above MetLife Stadium as the pop star watched her rumored boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and Mahomes watched her husband play the New York Jets.

Mahomes was reportedly with Swift and her entourage on Saturday night ahead of the game. Swift was also seen with Blake Lively and Sophie Turner.

Brittany Mahomes with her hand out

Taylor Swift, center left, and Brittany Mahomes, center right, watch from the stands during an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 1, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds

Taylor Swift and Actor Ryan Reynolds talk prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Elsa/Getty Images)

However, as all eyes turned to them at MetLife Stadium, they quickly found out it was not going to be a walk in the park for the Chiefs to beat the Jets. Kansas City got off to a hot start before Patrick Mahomes threw a couple of interceptions, and the Jets got back into the game.

The matchup turned into a nail-biter quickly, and with that, NFL fans noticed Swift and Brittany Mahomes interacting and made some jokes.

Taylor Swift and other celebrities

Taylor Swift talks with Brittany Mahomes in the stands during an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 1, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

"’Why does your husband keep throwing to the other team and not Travis?’" Jeff Eisenband wrote in a post on X accompanying a picture of Swift and Mahomes.

"Taylor Swift looking at Brittany Mahomes after every interception," Josiah Johnson wrote.

"Brittany Mahomes watching Patrick throw an interception and embarrass her in front of Taylor Swift," At the Buzzer wrote.

"Brittany Mahomes to Taylor Swift: TIGHT ENDS DON’T ALWAYS GET THE BALL. THEY’RE ACTUALLY REALLY IMPORTANT FOR BLOCKING," another fan added.

Swift and Mahomes appeared to be enjoying each other’s company as the game got tighter. The Chiefs eventually won, 23-20.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.