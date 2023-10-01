Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes watching tight Chiefs game sparks jokes on social media

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes were seen sitting together in a suite high above MetLife Stadium as the pop star watched her rumored boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and Mahomes watched her husband play the New York Jets.

Mahomes was reportedly with Swift and her entourage on Saturday night ahead of the game. Swift was also seen with Blake Lively and Sophie Turner.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, as all eyes turned to them at MetLife Stadium, they quickly found out it was not going to be a walk in the park for the Chiefs to beat the Jets. Kansas City got off to a hot start before Patrick Mahomes threw a couple of interceptions, and the Jets got back into the game.

The matchup turned into a nail-biter quickly, and with that, NFL fans noticed Swift and Brittany Mahomes interacting and made some jokes.

"’Why does your husband keep throwing to the other team and not Travis?’" Jeff Eisenband wrote in a post on X accompanying a picture of Swift and Mahomes.

JETS FANS TELL TAYLOR SWIFT TO STAY HOME BEFORE KICKOFF: 'WE DON’T CARE ABOUT HER'

"Taylor Swift looking at Brittany Mahomes after every interception," Josiah Johnson wrote.

"Brittany Mahomes watching Patrick throw an interception and embarrass her in front of Taylor Swift," At the Buzzer wrote.

"Brittany Mahomes to Taylor Swift: TIGHT ENDS DON’T ALWAYS GET THE BALL. THEY’RE ACTUALLY REALLY IMPORTANT FOR BLOCKING," another fan added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Swift and Mahomes appeared to be enjoying each other’s company as the game got tighter. The Chiefs eventually won, 23-20.