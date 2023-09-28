Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance has 'real potential': 'They both have strong family values,' expert says

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dominating headlines and sparking an internet frenzy since the superstar attended a Kansas City Chiefs-Chicago Bears football game Sept. 24, and a dating expert is weighing in on why the public is so invested.

Swift was seen in a luxury suite at Arrowhead Stadium for the game with Kelce's mother, Donna, wearing Chiefs gear and cheering on the tight end. Following the game, Kelce and Swift were spotted leaving together in his convertible.

Kelce first shared his interest in Swift after attending her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City. After the show, he revealed he had made a friendship bracelet, a must-have for Swift's show, with his phone number on it, but he didn't get a chance to give it to her.

Swift's loyal fan base appears to be in support of her romance with the NFL star after her split from Joe Alwyn, her longest relationship to date. She also recently dated The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

TAYLOR SWIFT SPARKS ONLINE FRENZY AT KANSAS CITY CHIEFS GAME

Alessandra Conti, a celebrity matchmaker, told Fox News Digital she believes "Taylor and Travis are absolutely in the beginning stages of a romantic relationship."

Speaking on why the public — specifically Swift fans — are reacting so positively to the star's new rumored romance, Conti said, "Swifties are rooting for Taylor and genuinely want Taylor to be happy.

"Fans are also rejoicing about the public nature of this relationship; for six-plus years, Taylor kept details of her personal life completely out of the public eye, with the exception of her songs, of course. Taylor fans are excited to see Taylor with a man who is pursuing her so publicly."

TAYLOR SWIFT STEPS OUT WITH EX-BOYFRIEND JOE JONAS' ESTRANGED WIFE SOPHIE TURNER, AS TRAVIS KELCE RUMORS SWIRL

There has been chatter online whether Taylor and Travis make a good couple. According to Conti, "the pairing is a total nod to the classic Americana theme that Taylor sings about."

"As a couple, it is clear that there is real potential here," Conti said. "In terms of compatibility, age-wise, they are both 33 and are most likely at the chapter of life where they are dating with the intention of finding their forever partner to start a family with. They both have strong family values; Travis was raised in the Midwest, and Taylor spent a majority of her younger formative years in Tennessee."

Swift has been in several relationships since she became a household name. However, according to Conti, Kelce's public pursuit of Swift is why her fans are responding so positively to this new rumored romance.

"This is also the first time the public is seeing a man actively pursue Taylor Swift," she said. "A lot of A-list celebrity women have major issues with finding a partner because a majority of men are intimidated by pursuing a woman at such a high level. And they have the misconception that these women are bombarded with actual suitors, which is simply not the case, or I wouldn't have a job in Hollywood."

As rumors swirl around Kelce and Swift, here's a look at the pop star's relationship timeline, leading up to this potential pairing.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Joe Jonas

Swift and Jonas dated from July 2008 to October 2008, when he infamously called it off with a 25-second phone call.

He reportedly inspired the songs "Last Kiss" on her album "Speak Now," and "Forever and Always" on "Fearless."

Lucas Till

The actor and singer dated in 2009 after meeting on the set of Swift's music video for "You Belong With Me."

Till spoke about the relationship with MTV in 2009.

"We dated for a little bit. But there was no friction because we were too nice. We just really both liked each other," he said.

"[But] most relationships work out ’cause you get along, and then you don’t, and then you make up, and it’s passionate. And with us, I really just liked her as a friend. That’s the only reason that didn’t work out."

Taylor Lautner

Swift and "Twilight" star Taylor Lautner dated in the fall of 2009. They co-starred in the movie "Valentine's Day."

Lautner inspired the song "Back to December." There seems to be no animosity between the exes as the actor attended the Kansas City show of Taylor's Eras Tour.

Lautner appeared on stage and hugged Swift before back-flipping off the stage. This was a nod to a scene from "Valentine's Day."

John Mayer

The two musicians briefly dated from December 2009 to February 2010 after collaborating on the song, "Half of My Heart."

The songs "Dear John," "Ours" and "I Knew You Were Trouble" are rumored to be about Mayer.

Mayer reacted to the "Dear John" lyrics in an interview with Rolling Stone in 2012.

"I never got an email," he said. "I never got a phone call. I was really caught off guard, and it really humiliated me at a time when I’d already been dressed down. I mean, how would you feel if, at the lowest you’ve ever been, someone kicked you even lower?"

Jake Gyllenhaal

The former couple dated from October 2010 to January 2011. Many songs on Swift's 2012 album "Red" were rumored to be about him.

Fans have always been particularly interested in Swift singing about leaving a red scarf at Jake's famous sister Maggie's house and never getting it back.

A BREAKDOWN OF TAYLOR SWIFT'S DATING HISTORY

Harry Styles

The two singers dated from November 2012 to January 2013, and he was Swift's source of inspiration for "Out of the Woods" and "Style."

Calvin Harris

Swift and the deejay dated from February 2015 to May 2016 and went public at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards.

The songs "I Did Something Bad" and "Getaway Car" are supposedly about him.

Tom Hiddleston

The Marvel star and Swift dated briefly from May 2016 to September 2016 as they jetted around the world from England to Australia. They met at the 2016 Met Gala.

"Getaway Car" is thought to be about Hiddleston.

Joe Alwyn

Swift and Alwyn began dating in May 2017. In her 2020 documentary, "Miss Americana," Swift recalls falling for the English actor.

"I also was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life," she said. "We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private."

They rarely made public comments about each other, but her 2019 album "Lover" was inspired by him, and they even wrote songs together ("Betty" and "Exile") for her 2021 album "folklore" under the pseudonym "William Bowery."

Taylor's relationship with Alwyn was her longest to date. Reports surfaced in April the couple called it quits after six years together.

Matty Healy

A month after her split from Alwyn, reports surfaced that Taylor began dating Matty Healy.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In June, a source told People magazine of the breakup. "She had fun with him, but it was always casual. They are no longer romantically involved."

Travis Kelce

Earlier this year, Travis Kelce revealed he made a friendship bracelet for Swift with his phone number on it and intended to give it to her during her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City.

He made the revelation during the "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" podcast in July. Fast-forward to last Sunday when Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs' game at Arrowhead Stadium. The internet began exploding over the possibility of the pair being a couple.

"The public has never experienced a partner of Taylor's being quite as vocal as Travis has been; he has a podcast with his brother where he commented on the budding relationship and even has been answering tweets regarding the pairing," Conti said.

Conti noted that since both Swift and Kelce are masters at their crafts they would be a powerhouse couple.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They are both incredibly hardworking and driven in their respective fields, and at the height of their careers; Taylor is on a record-breaking world tour, and Travis is a top NFL tight end."