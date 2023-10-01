Taylor Swift brings Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to Travis Kelce's Chiefs football game

Taylor Swift's Era's Tour stormed MetLife Stadium in May with a three-night, sold-out run.

She was back in New Jersey Sunday night with a few of her famous friends for something a little different – to support her new boyfriend Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs played the New York Jets.

Swift was joined by her best friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, with Hugh Jackman and Sabrina Carpenter spotted hanging out in her luxury suite.

Sophie Turner, who is in a divorce battle with estranged husband Joe Jonas, was also spotted catching a few plays with her pals.

Last week, the "Welcome to New York" singer made her debut at a Chiefs game in support of the Super Bowl champ, and chatted with Kelce's mom Donna in a private box.

Swift laughed her way through the first quarter of the game as Kansas City pulled ahead of the Jets.

The "Cruel Summer" singer sported a black, long-sleeved shirt with blue denim shorts featuring sparkling studded rhinestones along the zipper and one pocket.