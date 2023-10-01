Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift brings Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to Travis Kelce's Chiefs football game

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift sparked romance rumors last month in Kansas City

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Jessie James Decker reveals what advice she would give Taylor Swift Video

Jessie James Decker reveals what advice she would give Taylor Swift

Jessie James Decker told Fox News Digital what advice she would give to Taylor Swift when it comes to dating an athlete, saying "it's a different world."

Taylor Swift's Era's Tour stormed MetLife Stadium in May with a three-night, sold-out run.

She was back in New Jersey Sunday night with a few of her famous friends for something a little different – to support her new boyfriend Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs played the New York Jets. 

Swift was joined by her best friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, with Hugh Jackman and Sabrina Carpenter spotted hanging out in her luxury suite.

Sophie Turner, who is in a divorce battle with estranged husband Joe Jonas, was also spotted catching a few plays with her pals.

TAYLOR SWIFT APPEARS AT CHIEFS-JETS GAME TO SUPPORT RUMORED BOYFRIEND TRAVIS KELCE'S TEAM

Kansas City Chiefs fans have Taylor Swift as head mascot

Taylor Swift cheered on Travis Kelce with her friends Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Sophie Turner. (Getty Images)

Taylor Swift wears black long-sleeved bodysuit at Kansas City Chiefs game against New York Jets

Taylor Swift laughs with Ryan Reynolds before heading up to her suite at Travis Kelce's game against the New York Jets. (Elsa)

Taylor Swift points at the field next to Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman

Swift chatted with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman at the game. (Dustin Satloff)

Last week, the "Welcome to New York" singer made her debut at a Chiefs game in support of the Super Bowl champ, and chatted with Kelce's mom Donna in a private box.

Swift laughed her way through the first quarter of the game as Kansas City pulled ahead of the Jets.

Sophie Turner watches New York Jets vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Sophie Turner was spotted hanging out with her pal, Taylor Swift, at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets. (Elsa)

The "Cruel Summer" singer sported a black, long-sleeved shirt with blue denim shorts featuring sparkling studded rhinestones along the zipper and one pocket.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending