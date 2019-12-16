'Survivor' contestant Dan Spilo uninvited from finale following inappropriate-touching incidents: report

“Survivor” contestant Dan Spilo was reportedly uninvited to the live finale following his removal from the popular reality competition series.

Spilo was uninvited to the live finale following several incidents of alleged inappropriate conduct against contestant Kellee Kim and a female production member, according to People. The outlet reported that the CBS legal department informed Spilo he would not be welcomed at the finale, with sources telling the magazine the reason behind it stems from his misconduct.

CBS did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

The finale of “Survivor” — which is usually reserved for lighthearted moments of the cast members and creator Jeff Probst reflecting on what happened during the season — will be pre-taped this season following Spilo’s actions.

Spilo has had a penchant for controversy since his arrival on “Survivor.” His troubles began when he played a crucial role in contestant Kellee Kim’s elimination from the series.

The controversy arose when Kim, along with several other cast members, expressed concerns that Spilo was “inappropriately" touching them. Though Kim sat down with Spilo to discuss his actions, he continued forward with his invasion of personal space — which ultimately led to an official warning being issued to Spilo from production.

Eventually, as Spilo was to be voted off the show by Kim and fellow cast members Janet Carbin, Missy Byrd and Elizabeth Beisel — who all expressed concerns over Spilo’s actions — it was Kim who ultimately got voted off from a vote-flip at the hands of Byrd and Beisel. It was later revealed that Byrd and Beisel exaggerated their claims in a power move to eliminate Kim.

Following that incident, Spilo was eventually booted off the show following an incident in which he allegedly grabbed a female production member, according to People. Though the incident was not directly addressed, the Dec. 11 episode in which Spilo was ultimately dismissed wrapped with a message to viewers that read: "Dan was removed from the game after a report of another incident, which happened off-camera and did not involve a player."