‘Survivor’ contestant Dan Spilo kicked off show for ‘off-camera’ incident

A contestant from CBS’ long-running reality show “Survivor” was booted off without explanation Wednesday night — less than a month after he was accused of air on inappropriately touching two female contestants.

Host Jeff Probst, at the conclusion of the night’s episode, informed the remaining contestants that fellow player Dan Spilo, a TV producer and talent manager, was removed from the show, PEOPLE reported.

'SURVIVOR' CONTESTANT KELLEE KIM OPENS UP ABOUT DAN SPILO'S INAPPROPRIATE TOUCHING INCIDENTS

After the show, a message appeared on the screen for viewers, reading: “Dan was removed from the game after a report of another incident, which happened off-camera and did not involve a player,” the report said.

The development follows last month’s controversial episode, where contestants Kellee Kim and Missy Byrd accused Spilo of inappropriately touching them.

The two women said Spilo failed to heed warnings to stop.

The accusations led the show’s producers to get involved, speaking to the cast and issuing a warning to Spilo.

That episode, numerous contestants tried to vote off Spilo, but instead Kim got the boot.

Spilo, that episode, had apologized for making anyone uncomfortable, according to PEOPLE.

“I work in an industry in which the #MeToo movement was formed and allowed — thank God — to blossom and become powerful and strong,” he said.

“My personal feeling is if anyone ever felt for a second uncomfortable about anything I’ve ever done, I’m horrified about that and I’m terribly sorry.”

A rep for Spilo and CBS declined to comment when reached by PEOPLE.