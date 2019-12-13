'Survivor' contestant rips CBS for pre-taped reunion after 'inappropriate touching' scandal: '100% bulls--t'

CBS has announced it will pre-tape its upcoming reunion for "Survivor" for the first time ever following the inappropriate touching scandal and contestant Jeff Varner is furious about it.

The long-running CBS show made the decision after "Survivor: Island of the Idols" contender Dan Spilo was removed on Wednesday's episode for another "incident" involving him allegedly "inappropriately touching" women.

'SURVIVOR' TO PRE-TAPE REUNION SHOW BECAUSE OF 'INAPPROPRIATE TOUCHING' SCANDAL

Varner took to his Facebook account to react to Spilo's swift departure, calling it "100% bulls--t."

The season 39 contestant said he was "fuming" and "about to climb the walls" before claiming the allegations against Spilo are not true.

"I've talked to cast members. I know what happened that got him removed and I'm telling you, 100% horse s--t," he wrote. "The cast has rallied behind Dan and few to no one is behind Kellee [Kim]."

'SURVIVOR' CONTESTANT KELLEE KIM OPENS UP ABOUT DAN SPILO'S INAPPROPRIATE TOUCHING INCIDENTS

In the angry Facebook rant, he claimed the reunion is being pre-taped because "cast members plan to publicly support Dan and call out producers."

"Can't have that on a live mic," he added. "Ugh. So pissed. Rant over. For now."

Season 39 contestant Kellee Kim has also been vocal about Spilo's exit this week. She aired her grievances over Spilo's alleged pattern of inappropriately touching women earlier in the season. Her co-stars Missy Byrd and Elizabeth Beisel alleged they had similar experiences but Byrd and Beisel later admitted to exaggerating the claims in order to win the game.

'SURVIVOR' CONTESTANT KELLEE KIM SLAMS CBS FOR ALLOWING DAN SPILO'S 'INAPPROPRIATE' BEHAVIOR 'FOR SO LONG'

On Wednesday, Kim said she didn't think CBS acted quickly enough.

"While Dan's dismissal has validated the concerns that I raised from the beginning of the season, I wish that no one else had to be subjected to this type of behavior," Kim tweeted.

She added that "CBS and 'Survivor'" were aware of Spilo's alleged actions "from the very first days of the game."

Contestants tried to vote Spilo off the island, but Kim got the boot instead. At the time, Spilo, a talent agent, apologized for his actions.

EX-'SURVIVOR' PRODUCER CRITICIZED WIFE IN EMAILS TO MISTRESS

“I work in an industry in which the #MeToo movement was formed and allowed — thank God — to blossom and become powerful and strong,” he said. “My personal feeling is if anyone ever felt for a second uncomfortable about anything I’ve ever done, I’m horrified about that and I’m terribly sorry.”

The Dec. 11 episode, in which Spilo was ultimately dismissed, wrapped with a message to viewers, reading: "Dan was removed from the game after a report of another incident, which happened off-camera and did not involve a player."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Spilo did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The "Survivor" finale will air on December 18 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on CBS.