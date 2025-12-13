'Pulp Fiction' actor Peter Greene dead at 60

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Peter Greene, an actor best known for roles in films like "Pulp Fiction" and "The Mask," has died. He was 60.

Greene's manager, Gregg Edwards, confirmed the news to Fox News Digital. No cause of death was given.

Edwards said that Greene passed away at his apartment in Manhattan. According to the New York Daily News, who first reported his death, neighbors in his building heard Christmas music blaring from his home starting early Wednesday, and when it didn't stop, a wellness check was performed, which is when he was found.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the NYPD for comment.

"He was just a terrific guy," Edwards told The Associated Press. "Arguably one of the greatest character actors on the planet; Has worked with everybody."

He added, "We’ve been friends for over a decade. Just the nicest man."

Born in Montclair, New Jersey, Greene landed some of his first leading roles in "Laws of Gravity" in 1992 and "Clean, Shaven" in 1993, according to IMDb.

In 1994, he played the memorable villain in Quentin Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction," who is brought in to torture characters played by Bruce Willis and Ving Rhames. That same year, he played another leading villain opposite Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz in "The Mask."

He continued acting steadily, with nearly 100 acting credits to his name, including roles in "The Usual Suspects," "Blue Streak" and "Training Day."

Greene's most recent role was in the TV show "Dope Thief" earlier this year, and his manager shared that at the time of his death, he was working on a documentary called "From the American People: The Withdrawal of USAID," producing and narrating it alongside Jason Alexander and Kathleen Turner.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.