    Hollywood stars who died in 2026: PHOTOS

    A photo gallery of the stars lost in 2026.

  • Victoria Jones with her father in 2017
    Tommy Lee Jones' daughter, Victoria Jones, was found dead inside the Fairmont in San Francisco on Jan. 1. She was 34.
    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic / Getty Images
  • Bob Weir walks the field before the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game
    Grateful Dead legend Bob Weir died following lung problems on Jan. 10 after he beat cancer. He was 78.
    AP Photo/George Walker IV / AP Images
  • Yeison Jimenez performing on stage
    Columbian singer Yeison Jiménez died in a plane crash on Jan. 10 at the age of 34.
    Johnny Louis/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Roger Allers smiling against blue background
    "The Lion King" co-director Roger Allers died on Jan. 17 following a short illness. He was 76.
    Phillip Faraone/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • A split of Catherine O'Hara in 2025 and of her in "Home Alone" in 1990 with Macaulay Culkin.
    Catherine O'Hara, comedy legend and star of "Home Alone" and "Schitt's Creek," died on Jan. 30 at the age of 71.
    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Alamy / Alamy
