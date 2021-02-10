Stars who got engaged in 2021

It seems love is in the air for these celebrities.

With only two months into the year, several stars have gotten engaged. From Aaron Rodgers to Kate Bock, celebrities from all sectors of entertainment have committed to tying the knot.

Let’s take a look at which stars have committed to saying "I Do" -- and will be celebrating their first Valentine's Day as an engaged couple.

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley

Rumors of a romance between NFL star Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley began brewing in early February after several outlets reported on the couple’s relationship.

Several days after reports broke, Rodgers, 37 appeared during the NFL Honors and accepted the award for this year’s Most Valuable Player award. In his acceptance speech, he took two brief moments to acknowledge that he got engaged this year and thanked his fiancée — though he did not mention Woodley, 29, by name.

AARON RODGERS, SHAILENE WOODLEY ARE ‘VERY HAPPY TOGETHER,’ REPORT SAYS: ‘WHEN YOU KNOW, YOU KNOW’

The couple, however, is reportedly "very happy together," according to a People magazine source.

Kate Bock and Kevin Love

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Kate Bock and NBA star Kevin Love got engaged in late Jan.

The model, 33 announced the engagement, which occurred as a birthday present, via Instagram with a gushy post of her and Love.

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT COVER MODEL KATE BOCK RECALLS FIRST APPEARING IN THE MAG: ‘I WAS SHAKING’

"Well, this was the best birthday surprise I could have ever imagined," Bock wrote. "I couldn’t be happier to have been asked to be a Love by my love. Heart bursting all day & night."

"’Souls tend to go back to who feels like home,’" Love, 32, captioned his own post about the engagement. "My Fiancé. The joy of my life."

Nilsa Prowant and Gus Gazda

Nilsa Prowant, of the "Floribama Shore" MTV reality show, is engaged to boyfriend Gus Gazda.

"The love of my life asked me to spend forever with him tonight on my 27th birthday," Prowant wrote in part on Instagram in January.

She continued: "Today has been more than I could have ever imagined. I can’t believe I get to marry my best friend and bring our son Gray into this world soon."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Angela Rummans and Tyler Crispen

The "Big Brother" stars have found love on set.

Angela Rummans announced her engagement to co-star Tyler Crispen, 25, on Instagram in late January with a touching tribute to her soon-to-be husband.

"YES to forever and ever and always. You and me babe, for the rest of time," Rummans, 29, wrote in the post. "♥️ 1.10.2021 "If it’s meant to be, it’ll be."

She continued: "Thank you for giving me the best and most perfect day of my life. I love you more than I can say in words, and I cannot wait for the next chapter of our lives. For now, let’s savor this time and soak in all of the excitement our future holds."

"He got me good! I had no idea this day was going to turn into a day that would change our lives forever," Rummans concluded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Caroline Stanbury and Sergio Carrallo

"Ladies of London" alum Caroline Stanbury announced her engagement to fiancé Sergio Carrallo in early January.

Sharing the post to her Instagram, the reality star, 44, revealed that Carrallo, 26, popped the question to her in the scenic Himalayas.

"So I have been wanting to share this moment with you all," Stanbury wrote in the post. "5400 meters up on the holy lakes I said YES ! @sergiocarrallo."

Stanbury was previously married to her ex-husband, Cem Habib, who she split from in December 2019.