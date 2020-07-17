Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model Kate Bock recalls first appearing in the mag: ‘I was shaking’

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Bock is officially a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl.

The Canadian model, who has made eight consecutive appearances in the magazine, joined Olivia Culpo and Jasmine Sanders for the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which was unveiled Monday morning. The trio was photographed in November by veteran Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photographer Yu Tsai in Bali.

In addition, the women will each appear in their own individual covers.

The 27-year-old first made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2013. But she insisted this year’s issue is extra special as it’s being celebrated for its diversity. Bock spoke to Fox News about appearing in the sizzling cover, how she stays in bikini-ready shape all year long, as well as how she copes with tough times.

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT MODEL NINA AGDAL UNVEILS HER SUMMER-READY BEACH BOD ON INSTAGRAM

SI SWIMSUIT FINALIST KATHY JACOBS, 56, OPENS UP ABOUT MODELING JOURNEY: ‘I HAVE REINVENTED MYSELF’

Fox News: What was it like shooting alongside Olivia Culpo and Jasmine Sanders in Bali?

Kate Bock: I actually know both of them pretty well, so it was really nice to be shooting with them. It was just one of those amazing experiences that happened in a beautiful, magical place. It was surreal to come together. It was just one of those days that went super smoothly. I couldn’t have asked for a better experience the whole way through.

Fox News: Your relationship with SI Swimsuit started back in 2013. How were you discovered by the magazine?

Bock: I first met them in 2012. I just remember meeting [editor] MJ [Day] and talking about our hopes and dreams and goals while telling jokes. We just really got along and it was such a good feeling. I remember getting the call that I was booked to appear in the issue. I was in the car with my cousin and sister. I think I started screaming. I had to pull over because I was shaking and didn’t know what to do with myself *laughs*.

Then I got to shoot my first issue. Then I won Rookie of the Year and I really couldn’t believe that. It’s been eight years, which is crazy. I’ve traveled all over the world -- Easter Island, Costa Rica, Blackberry Farm in Tennessee and now Bali. It’s been an incredible journey. But finally earning the cover just feels like a huge reward.

SI SWIMSUIT MODELS OLIVIA CULPO, JASMINE SANDERS AND KATE BOCK SHARE 2020 COVER

VALENTINA SAMPAIO BECOMES FIRST TRANSGENDER MODEL TO APPEAR IN SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT ISSUE

Fox News: The 2020 issue is being celebrated as SI’s most diverse issue. How important is it to feature and celebrate women of all shapes, sizes and skin tones in a magazine like SI?

Bock: It’s something really cool to see over the years - how more and more diverse [the magazine] is every year. It highlights all different forms of beauty - skin color, body type. Whenever we go out to [promote the issue] girls are always so excited to meet us. And these girls get so emotional because they feel represented. They can look at this issue and find someone who looks like them, someone they can relate too. They can see themselves in this magazine.

You could be anyone in the world and you could submit yourself for a chance to be in the magazine. You can be any type of body, any style - really, anyone in the world. And it’s worth it when you see how emotional and excited these girls get because it really is relatable to every single person.

Fox News: You’re an avid fan of fitness. What’s your workout routine like?

Bock: Oh definitely, health and fitness. I know during quarantine, a lot of people have been struggling to feel motivated and get out there. But what I really found to be helpful was just going outside -- whether it’s to walk my dog or go for a walk to get some fresh air -- it all helps. Getting on a treadmill is also great or just doing a little bit of yoga. And the internet makes it easy to find routines you can do from home.

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT MODEL HUNTER MCGRADY EXPLAINS WHY SHE FLAUNTED HER 'QUARANTINE BODY' ON INSTAGRAM

SI SWIMSUIT FINALIST KATHY JACOBS, 56, ON WHIRLWIND JOURNEY, BEING A VOICE FOR WOMEN: ‘I’M BRINGING SEXY BACK’

I really find working out, moving my body, getting my blood flowing helps my physical help, but also my mental health. And feeling good about myself keeps me more inspired and connected to myself and my goals. So I don’t get too bogged down or lost in the times we’re experiencing now.

Fox News: As far as eating healthy goes, what’s in your fridge?

Bock: I eat eggs every day for breakfast. I always like to have grilled chicken prepared in the fridge that you can throw in a salad. It’s an easy, go-to meal. I eat a lot of salmon, fish and sometimes a steak for dinner. Definitely lots of berries and almond butter - those are my classics.

Fox News: On your cheat day, what’s on your plate?

Bock: Oh, I love a burger. I also love pad thai. Thai food is my favorite so I’ll definitely splurge on a good pad thai.

SI SWIMSUIT FINALIST BRIELLE ANYEA RECALLS THE STRUGGLES SHE ENDURED AS A PLUS-SIZE MODEL: 'IT WAS PAINFUL'

OLIVIA CULPO'S BOYFRIEND, CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY, REACTS TO STAR'S SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT COVER

Fox News: How do you cope on days when you feel insecure about yourself?

Bock: I think that happens to everyone. Like no matter what, it’s just a part of life -- it happens to everyone. I definitely believe having a really good group of girlfriends you can reach out is so helpful. Having family and loved ones you can turn to for encouragement. I think it’s having a really good core group of people that, no matter what you look like, no matter how you’re doing, they are always there to support.

I find that reaching out and just talking to someone about not feeling good is so helpful. You’ll then see that you’re much stronger than you think, you’ll get through this and this feeling won’t last forever. You can make changes in your life, nothing is set in stone. And just knowing that helps me get through every day.

Fox News: Was there ever a point in your career where you felt like giving up because things weren’t going your way?

Bock: You know, I started modeling really young. I was 12 when I first started. And then when I finished school, 17 turning 18, I moved to Paris. That was a huge change for me. I was never an overnight sensation. My success has been years of hard work and I’ve been doing this for a long time. I really had to put all my time and energy into my goals.

MODEL, 55, IS A SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT STUNNER

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT’S ‘CURVIEST MODEL EVER’ HUNTER MCGRADY RETURNS FOR 2020 ISSUE

Yes, there were hard times, but I also knew that I loved this so much. I love being creative and finding new ways to be inspired. And that’s what I appreciate so much about my job. Whether you’re in front of the camera or not, you’re given this ability to get creative and embody different types of characters. There were times where I was struggling and not feeling great about myself. But I pushed through it because I loved what I was doing. And I think having people you can talk to whenever you’re going through hard times just helps so, so much. They help you get through those challenges.

Fox News: You’re originally from Canada. Does it surprise any of your friends or family that you’re jetting off to tropical destinations and modeling swimsuits?

Bock: I’m from west coast Canada, so it’s a bit warmer here and we have our beaches. So it was definitely not new to me. I think my family found it funny how I’m doing this when I was the athletic kid playing all the sports.

SI SWIMSUIT MODEL HUNTER MCGRADY SAYS SHE WAS ONCE CALLED TOO 'BIG' FOR THE INDUSTRY AT 114 POUNDS

SI SWIMSUIT FINALIST TANAYE WHITE RECALLS MEETING KATE UPTON: ‘YOU CAN’T HELP, BUT WANT TO BE AROUND HER’

Fox News: What’s one message you hope women will get when they see the SI Swimsuit 2020 issue for the first time?

Bock: I really want them to see how we come in all sorts of body types, all skins. We have something for everyone to relate to. And if you can relate to me, I love to share my recipes and workouts on social media so we can stay connected. I’m grateful whenever someone can follow along on my journey. But everyone has a different journey and a different story. Every woman in this issue is beautiful [and] has something different to offer. There are all kinds of beauty out there. I just hope everyone can find someone they can relate to and connect with in discovering their own beauty.