©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Marissa Hermer Adapts to Life Across the Pond on Bravo's 'Ladies of London'

By | Fox News
Marissa Hermer Adapts to Life Across the Pond on 'Ladies of London'

The Bravo reality star spills details about her career, her new life in England, and her fellow

Move over Real Housewives — the "Ladies of London" are taking Bravo by storm!

As the title suggests, this reality series follows six sophisticated socialites living across the pond in London, including American entrepreneur Marissa Hermer.

Hermer, originally from California, originally moved to London to grow her public relations company. But this season, she has something more to celebrate after becoming an official citizen of the U.K.!

The recent expat stopped by our studio to dish on her co-stars, lifestyle, family and career. Watch the video above and see what she had to say.