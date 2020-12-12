Cavaliers' Kevin Love no fan of ex-teammate Kyrie Irving's 'pawns' remark

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love was among those who reacted to Kyrie Irving’s remarks after Irving got a $25,000 fine for avoiding his media appearances last week and this week.

Love and Irving were on the same Cavaliers team when they came back from being down 3-1 against the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals. Irving hit the game-winning shot in Game 7 of that series and helped Cleveland pick up its first NBA title and LeBron James’ third ring.

Irving has been at odds with the media over the last few years. Instead of talking to reporters last week, he put out a statement through a publicist that drew the fine from the league. On Friday, he used a Malcolm X quote to react to the fine:

“’I’ve had enough of someone else’s propaganda. I’m for truth, no matter who tells it. I’m [for] Justice, no matter who it’s for or against. I’m a human being first and foremost, and as such I am for whoever and whatever benefits humanity as a whole.’ Malcolm X Year X.”

He added: “I pray we utilize the ‘fine money’ for the marginalized communities in need, especially seeing where our world is presently. [I am) I am here for Peace, Love, and Greatness. So stop distracting me and my team, and appreciate the Art. We move different over here.

“I do not talk to Pawns. My attention is worth more.”

Love took issue with the “pawns” remark.

“I'm thankful that we're all working, you guys are all working. I think that goes without saying right now. I love this game. We've been able to pull this off, we're still able to do this,” he said.

“I'm sorry I'm getting deep with this like Kyrie does, but at the end of the day ... I just feel like every man, every woman is my superior and that I can learn with them. That's just how my curiosity really works, and I don't have fear with that. I've talked about not having prejudice with that, I try to live by those words. That's how I feel. I think that calling anybody a 'pawn' is a sure sign of disrespect.”

Love made clear that he wasn’t taking any shots at his former teammate.

“I understand where Kyrie is coming from in trying to better a number of people's lives, but I'm just not a divisive person, so that's where I stand on that,” he said. “I love Kyrie. I know he's changed, (don't know) what's going on, but again I'm just not a divisive person. I believe everybody has a part to play, so long as the intent's there and it comes from a good place."

The Cavaliers play the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 20.