Charlotte McKinney stars in new sizzling ‘LUV U’ shoot for Valentine’s Day

Charlotte McKinney is getting ready for a red hot Valentine’s Day.

The model recently took to Instagram where she rocked a black satin and lace chemise highlighting her coveted curves.

"So excited to partner with La Senza Lingerie for Vday!," the 27-year-old wrote. "They are all about self-love and empowerment, and their LUV U Vday collection definitely brings that vibe. Watch for more from our LUV U partnership coming soon & shop my faves."

LaSenza is a lingerie retailer that has over 340 stores around the world.

GUESS GIRL CHARLOTTE MCKINNEY SAYS HER ‘MAIN FOCUS’ RIGHT NOW IS ACTING, PURSUING COMEDY

McKinney, who previously made her mark as a GUESS girl and Carl’s Jr. viral star during Super Bowl XLIX, launched a YouTube channel in August.

"Welcome to my YouTube!" the Florida native wrote at the time. "I can’t wait to share with you all things Charlotte McKinney, like never before. I’m going to bring you along to get a behind the scenes look at my photoshoots and jobs, share all my favorite topics from fitness, health, beauty, travel and even some videos that are purely just for fun and to have a laugh together."

"Who doesn’t need some comedy in their life?!" McKinney added.

Back in 2019, McKinney told Social Life she was eager to put her focus on a Hollywood career.

CHARLOTTE MCKINNEY HEATS UP NEW GUESS SWIMWEAR CAMPAIGN INSPIRED BY 'ULTIMATE BEACH BABES'

"Right now my main focus is really in the acting space, doing as many auditions as possible that fit my passion, one of which is comedy," McKinney explained to the outlet at the time.

"I think modeling will always be a part of my life, but acting is much more meaningful and what feeds my soul right now," she continued. "We live in such a different, kinda crazy world right now, I do love the ability to laugh and poke fun at things. Not taking anything too seriously really is the name of the game right now.

"… I really think there are a number of attributes that play into success, and this is a profession that I love and take very seriously," continued McKinney. "It all boils down to keeping yourself healthy, at the top of your game, and understanding which projects are perfect for where you are now, and where you want to be."

According to the magazine, McKinney first became "Insta-famous" when she used Instagram to launch a modeling career in her late teens. That ultimately led to her high-profile gig with GUESS. After appearing in the Carl’s Jr. commercial for its "All-Natural Burger," which shows McKinney seemingly nude, she was named "the next Kate Upton," after the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl.

MODEL CHARLOTTE MCKINNEY RECALLS BEING 'FRIGHTENED' WHEN A FAN SHOWED UP AT HER PARENTS' WORK

McKinney would go on to appear on "Dancing with the Stars" as well as 2015’s "Joe Dirt 2," 2017’s "Baywatch" and "Flatliners."

Back in 2016, McKinney told Fox News her rise to stardom as a model was far from smooth sailing.

"I moved to Miami to pursue modeling and you know, I got a lot of no's," she recalled at the time. "So I just kept pursuing it. And I kept shooting. And a lot of agencies weren’t taking me. I started to put out a lot of material online and Instagram and shooting a bunch. And then, I finally got an agent. And it kind of went from there."

And McKinney’s hard work paid off, ultimately landing her a campaign with GUESS.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"What it was like making it as a GUESS Girl for me was huge," she said. "Just because it’s been so iconic my whole life. You know, I’m a curvier, more bombshell kind of girl and GUESS has always had that beautiful, curvy girl. And when I was a part of that, it was huge for me. When I first saw my GUESS ad for the first time, it was just a shock. It was crazy seeing my face with GUESS underneath it. So it hit me hard."

"Usually with any brands and stuff, they really want to tone down your curves and your chest," she continued. "But with GUESS, I could just really be myself and show my curves... feeling more comfortable. It was great. It really helped me shine more than hiding it."