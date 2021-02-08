Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley are ‘very happy together,’ report says: ‘When you know, you know’

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are tying the knot and the two couldn’t be any happier, according to a new report.

Days after the NFL star, 37, dropped the bombshell news of his engagement, a source spoke to People magazine to offer some insight into the couple’s relationship.

"They are very happy together," the source told the outlet. "It's not surprising he proposed so fast. When you know, you know, right?"

During Saturday night’s NFL Honors, Rodgers accepted the award for this year’s Most Valuable Player award. In his acceptance speech, he took two brief moments to acknowledge that he got engaged this year and thanked his fiancée — though he did not mention Woodley by name.

"It’s an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year, filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hairs scraped. Playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season, I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career," Rodgers said.

Later, he mentioned his "fiancée" among the list of family and friends who deserved his thanks.

Days prior to his big reveal, a source told E! News that Rodgers and Woodley, 29, have been a "low key" couple for a while.

Rodgers previously dated Danica Patrick for two years but they split in July. Prior to that, he was romantically linked to actress Olivia Munn from 2014 until 2017.

Reps for Rodgers and Woodley did not immeidately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report