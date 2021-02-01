Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Kate Bock engaged to NBA star Kevin Love: ‘Heart bursting all day and night'

Kate Bock is engaged to Kevin Love.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and the NBA star took to Instagram on Sunday where they made the announcement.

"Well, this was the best birthday surprise I could have ever imagined," the cover girl wrote. "I couldn’t be happier to have been asked to be a Love. Heart bursting all day & night."

The beaming bride-to-be, 33, also shared a closer look at her diamond ring with her followers.

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT COVER MODEL KATE BOCK RECALLS FIRST APPEARING IN THE MAG: ‘I WAS SHAKING’

"’Souls tend to go back to who feels like home,’" Love captioned his own post about the engagement. "My Fiancé. The joy of my life."

The couple met in 2015 after a photoshoot with the same photographer, who introduced them, the New York Post reported.

The Canadian model, who has made eight consecutive appearances in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, made the 2020 cover in July alongside Olivia Culpo and Jasmine Sanders. She made her debut with the magazine in 2013.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You know, I started modeling really young," she told Fox News last summer. "I was 12 when I first started. And then when I finished school, 17 turning 18, I moved to Paris. That was a huge change for me. I was never an overnight sensation. My success has been years of hard work and I’ve been doing this for a long time. I really had to put all my time and energy into my goals."

"Yes, there were hard times, but I also knew that I loved this so much," Bock continued. "I love being creative and finding new ways to be inspired. And that’s what I appreciate so much about my job. Whether you’re in front of the camera or not, you’re given this ability to get creative and embody different types of characters.

"There were times where I was struggling and not feeling great about myself. But I pushed through it because I loved what I was doing. And I think having people you can talk to whenever you’re going through hard times just helps so, so much. They help you get through those challenges."