Sophie Turner to voice Princess Charlotte in HBO Max's 'The Prince' cartoon

Sophie Turner has landed herself a role fit for a princess.

The 24-year-old "Game of Thrones" alum will voice Princess Charlotte in the upcoming HBO Max animated series "The Prince."

The show uses satire and parody to tell the story of England's royal family through Prince George's eyes. Orlando Bloom is set to play Prince Harry.

Turner's casting news was announced on Instagram on Saturday by series creator Gary Janetti, who will voice Prince George in the show.

Janetti shared a brief R-rated clip of the show featuring himself as George and Turner as Charlotte arguing over Halloween costumes.

"Meet Charlotte - Sophie Turner @sophiet The Prince coming to @hbomax," read the caption.

In the sneak peek, George explains that he and his siblings are dressing as the three little pigs before Charlotte reveals she's opted to dress as Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz" because she finds pigs to be "kind of gross."

"Unbelievable," says George. "F--king 2020."

A handful of other recognizable names have joined the cast. Turner's fellow "GoT" alum Iwan Rheon will play Prince William while Lucy Punch will play Kate Middleton.

Owen, a butler, will be voiced by Tony winner Alan Cumming and Queen Elizabeth II will be voiced by BAFTA nominee Frances de la Tour.

BAFTA winner Tom Hollander will play double-duty as the voices of Prince Charles and Prince Philip. Meghan Markle will be played by "Billions" actress Condola Rashad.

No release date for the HBO Max series has been announced.