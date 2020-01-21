Prince Harry to be played by Orlando Bloom in animated series based on royal family

The royals are headed to television -- sort of.

HBO Max has greenlit "The Prince," an animated comedy showing the royal family through Prince George's eyes.

Per the outlet, the series will be based on an Instagram account run by Hollywood writer Gary Janetti, who will also pen the show and voice the 6-year-old George.

According to Deadline, Orlando Bloom will play Prince Harry, Condola Rashad will play Meghan Markle, "Game of Thrones" alum Iwan Rheon will tackle the role of Prince William and Lucy Punch will play Kate Middleton.

Alan Cumming has also been tapped to play Owen, George's butler.

Janetti shared the news on Instagram, captioning the photo: "George is pleased."

The Instagram account has 885,000 followers and posts saterical first-person reactions to news and pop culture on behalf of the young prince.

Deadline describes the show as "a biting, satirical look at the life of Prince George of Cambridge, the youngest heir to the British throne, as he navigates the trials and tribulations of being a royal child."

The outlet reports that the series will follow George as he explores Buckingham Palace, enjoys his family's pets and engages with "commoners" at school.

“We’re so excited to bring the world Gary’s created on Instagram over to HBO Max, where our viewers can discover what his Instagram fans already know – that George can be hilarious, shocking and surprisingly sweet,” said HBO Max executive Sarah Aubrey. “We can’t wait to see what Gary does with a bigger canvas to paint on than just a 1:1 square.”

Janetti said: “I’m thrilled to be working at HBO Max and bringing them yet another series about a family ruthlessly fighting for the throne,” referencing the company's hit "Game of Thrones."