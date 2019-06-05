Sofia Richie flaunts bikini body, teases new swimwear design collaboration

Would you wear a bikini to a convenience store?

Sofia Richie doesn't mind. While running errands in Los Angeles this week, the 20-year-old took the opportunity to pause and snap some photos of herself in a bikini.

In the first shot, Richie is leaning in the doorway of the establishment in a pink tye-dye bikini with her hair back in a bun. The model's taut tummy is on full display and she accessorized with a blue scrunchy on her wrist and gold hoop earrings.

"What's the password..." she captioned the pic on social media.

In Richie's second shot, she flaunts her incredible bikini body in another teeny-tiny tye-dye bikini and teases a future swimwear design collaboration with friend and Frankies Bikini creator Francesca Aiello.

"FIFI & FRANKFURT@frankiesbikinis collab coming soon," she wrote.

Aiello, 24, founded the swimwear company when she was just 18-years-old and counts the likes of Gigi Hadid, Rihanna, and Kylie Jenner as fans who have been snapped in her designs.

Richie has been modeling for years and has worked with brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, and Chanel. She's also walked the runway for designers Dolce & Gabbana, Jeremy Scott, and Kanye West.

Now, the daughter of Lionel Richie is taking her talents and moving into another director: designing her own collection. Richie is starting a new fashion brand that will reportedly debut in August.

“I finally feel like I’m at the point in my life where I have so many creative ideas that I want to share and I’m bottled up,” she told WWD.

“Over the years, buying so many clothes and seeing what I liked and didn’t like and being in the modeling industry, I was around so many designers and I always take notes and tips from them. It came easily and I knew all the little things I wanted and didn’t want," Richie added.

Fans can expect very comfortable pieces. She previously told Grazia that her personal style is all about being simple and easy.

“Honestly, I can’t really pin exactly what I am because I wake up every morning and I decide that I want to be girly or I want to be a tomboy, or I don’t know like I’m all over the place. But for the most part, I’m comfortable. I think that’s an important key factor to me," Richie explained.