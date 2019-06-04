Bella Hadid's sizzling bikini outtakes from Vogue Spain photo shoot stun fans

Is it getting hot in here — or is it just Bella Hadid’s steamy Instagram snaps?

The model, 22, took to the photo-sharing platform to share outtakes from a recent shoot with Vogue Spain, she wrote alongside the post.

Hadid shared three photos, the first of which shows her with her arms above her head as she appears to soak up some sun while laying on a surfboard. In the second, the model sits up to show off her sun-kissed body. In the third, Hadid lays back on the board with her hands by her side.

The photos were quick to garner comments from some of the celebrity’s nearly 25 million followers.

“Gorgeous,” one person wrote alongside a “fire” emoji.

“Imagine being that beautiful,” wrote another.

“F for Flawless,” commented a third.

“Hottie,” wrote a fourth.

The post comes after the model shared a video from her shoot for the magazine. In the footage, Hadid at some points appears to be wearing the same bathing suit.