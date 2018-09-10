Kourtney Kardashian receives apology from Scott Disick after introducing Sofia Richie to their children

There was a tense exchange between exes Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian on Sunday’s "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

A furious Kourtney was beside herself when she learned that Scott had introduced their kids to his 20-year-old girlfriend, Sofia Richie, without telling her first.

Scott explained his side of the story to Kourtney's mother, Kris Jenner, during the episode. “We all agreed to wait until after the New Year, so last night the kids were there and of course they met my girlfriend," he said. "I told Kourtney and she just goes, ‘You’re a f**king joke. You’re disgusting.’”

Kris seemed to take Scott’s side, responding, “I don’t understand why she can introduce her boyfriend to the kids, but you can’t introduce your girlfriend. I would just ask her, ‘Why isn’t it mutual?’”

At the time, Kourtney’s then-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, had already met her and Scott's three kids, Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3.

The exes had it out later on in the episode, with Scott asking the 39-year-old reality star if she found herself to be controlling or in denial.

“I will bet you one billion dollars there’s not a human being that you know that won’t go with exactly what I just said,” Scott told Kourtney.

He then left the fight, and again turned to Kris with his frustrations.

“I think she is trying to cope,” Kris said of her eldest daughter. “When Kourtney gets upset, she often responds the same way I do, which isn’t pretty. I think when it comes to one’s kids and you’re the mom and they live primarily with her, you have a great deal of control.”

Scott, 35, took Kris’ words to heart and decided to say sorry to Kourtney. The mother of three seemed to take the apology well.

“I did see his side a bit,” Kourtney said. “Because I said, ‘I feel like you’re doing things selfishly.’ And he said, ‘I’m doing things for myself, but also because it makes me happy and I’m putting that onto the kids. I don’t want to lie to them and I don’t want them to think that I’m not being truthful about certain things.”

Also on Sunday, Sofia opened up about her relationship with Scott to the Sydney Morning Herald.

“We are best friends and that is mainly the strongest connection we have,” she told the Australian newspaper. “We have always had that best friend connection and from there it has really worked out. I am so happy… We are very happy, very lovey dovey."