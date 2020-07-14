Chrishell Stause slams ‘Selling Sunset’ co-star Christine Quinn for claiming she and ex Justin Hartley went to therapy

“Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause slammed Christine Quinn after her co-star claimed that she and her ex, Justin Hartley, went to therapy before they split.

“I just learned Christine is giving press ‘information’ about my divorce,” Stause, 38, tweeted on Monday.

The “Young and the Restless” alum continued: “Let me be VERY clear. She knows absolutely nothing about the situation and is obviously desperate to gain attention by doing so. Anything from her is either a complete lie or total conjecture on her part."

In another tweet, Stause said, “It’s so frustrating and unfortunate that someone would use someone’s personal painful situation to get press for themselves. I can’t say I am surprised, but please check the source. She has absolutely zero knowledge of the marriage we had.”

Quinn, 31, told Page Six earlier on Monday that Stause and Hartley, 43, went to couples’ therapy before they split.

“We all just thought maybe they were having communication problems for a while,” Quinn told the outlet. “We heard that they were in therapy, so obviously there were some issues going on with them.”

She added: “I hung out with him many times and he was an absolute doll. He has been nothing but nice and supportive to us.”

Hartley filed for divorce from Stause last November after two years of marriage.

The "This Is Us" actor cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.