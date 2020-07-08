Chrishell Stause calls divorce from Justin Hartley a 'traumatizing time in my life'

Chrishell Stause got candid about what it was like going through a public divorce last year.

The "Selling Sunset" star, 38, and "This Is Us" actor Justin Hartley, 41, announced they were splitting in November 2019 after two years of marriage. Stause called the breakup "traumatizing."

“Unfortunately, I’m in a position where more has been shared that I would have ever chosen because this was not a choice that I made,” she said on "RealiTea with Derek Z" on Wednesday.

“Nor was this the timing that I would have chosen while I was filming a show, so I’m already in a position where so much has been shared that I wouldn’t have opted for," the soap star added.

Stause was right in the middle of filming the Netflix reality series when the news broke -- and the cameras captured everything.

“It’s an embarrassing, humiliating type of thing to go through without cameras and without people judging you, so I just hope people are gentle when they watch,” she said.

Stause added: “We’re real people. This was a traumatizing time in my life and it’s going to be hard for me to watch it myself.”

Hartley is the one who filed and reportedly cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

While Stause said she's open to dating, right now there isn't anyone catching her eye. Meanwhile, Hartley was snapped kissing his former “The Young and Restless” co-star Sofia Pernas in May.

Stause and Hartley had no children together but Hartley has one daughter, Isabella, from a previous relationship.