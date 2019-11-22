'This Is Us' star Justin Hartley files for divorce from Chrishell Stause after 2 years of marriage: report

“This is Us” star Justin Hartley has filed for divorce from actress Chrishell Stause after two years of marriage.

Hartley is citing irreconcilable differences as his reason for the split, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. He also filed the divorce paperwork himself, without an attorney.

MIRANDA LAMBERT ON PUBLICIZED BLAKE SHELTON DIVORCE: 'I GUESS I ASKED FOR IT'

Stause, 38, and Hartley, 42, met during their soap opera days. Chrishell appeared on “Days of Our Lives,” and Hartley gained notoriety for roles on both “Passions” and “The Young and the Restless.” Stause currently stars in the Netflix series “Selling Sunset.”

CAMILLE GRAMMER RESPONDS TO EX KELSEY'S CLAIMS SHE ASKED FOR DIVORCE ON DAY OF HIS MOM'S FUNERAL

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple dated for three years before Hartley proposed. They have no children together; Hartley has one daughter, Isabella, from a previous relationship.

This article originally appeared in Page Six