Celebrity breakups of 2019

As love changes, best friends become strangers. 2019 saw many romances blossom while other relationships fizzled out.

Here are some of the splits of the year.

Avril Lavigne and Phillip Sarofim

The low-key pair called it quits in late November after dating less than two years. Lavigne, 35, was first linked to the son of Texas billionaire investor Fayez Sarofim after the two were spotted on a dinner date in Los Angeles in March 2018. They reportedly met through mutual friends and had already been an item for a few months at the time.

The “Head Above Water” songstress and Sarofim, 33, were last seen together in June when the former couple stepped out for a day of shopping in West Hollywood, Calif. – just a month prior, they attended the Race to Erase MS Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause

The “This Is Us” star filed for divorce from actress Chrishell Stause on Nov. 22 after two years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as his reason for the split. Though Hartley listed July 8, 2019 as the couple’s separation date, Stause filed her own papers on Dec. 2 and lists the date of separation as Nov. 22.

Though the pair has yet to publicly acknowledge the discrepancy, it was widely reported on Dec. 4 that Stause moved out of Hartley’s home and will be shopping for a place of her own.

Stause, 38, and Hartley, 42, met during their soap opera days. Chrishell appeared on “Days of Our Lives,” and Hartley gained notoriety for roles on both “Passions” and “The Young and the Restless.” Stause currently stars in the Netflix series “Selling Sunset.”

Ron Perlman and Opal Stone Perlman

The “Sons of Anarchy” actor, 69, filed for divorce from his fashion and jewelry designer wife Opal Stone Perlman after nearly four decades of marriage, after Perlman was spotted smooching actress Allison Dunbar, who works alongside him on his Crackle series, “StartUp.”

Perlman and Opal Stone married on Valentine’s Day in 1981 and share son Brandon, 29, and daughter Blake, 35.

Ian Ziering and Erin Ludwig

The “Beverly Hills, 90210" star and the lifestyle blogger announced their split on October 31 after nine years of marriage.

"It is with a heavy heart that I tell you Erin and I are splitting up," the “Sharknado” franchise star explained via Instagram. With our hectic work schedules we could not be busier, and over the last few years have grown apart.”

"She is one of the most incredible women I have ever met and the best mom to our kids," he said of Ludwig, with whom he shares two daughters.

Ludwig wrote in her own post: “After 9 1/2 years of marriage Ian asked for a divorce. After having asked multiple times I knew it was time to give up. Knowing that I am not the person to make him happy makes the situation feel more peaceful.”

Rosie O’Donnell and Elizabeth Rooney

Rosie O’Donnell and fiancée Elizabeth Rooney broke up in early November after dating for two years.

The 57-year-old O’Donnell scrubbed the Boston police officer from her Instagram and Rooney also deleted O’Donnell from her social media, including a photo from Oct. 2018 showing off her engagement ring.

O’Donnell was married to Kelli Carpenter from 2004 to 2007 and Michelle Rounds, who died by apparent suicide in 2017, from 2012 to 2015.

Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty

The first same-sex couple in “Bachelor” nation history, “Bachelor in Paradise” stars Demi Burnett, 24, and her fiancée Kristian Haggerty, 27, announced they were calling off their engagement and splitting up on Nov. 1.

"What has always been at the forefront of our relationship is love and care for one another. Our priority is doing what is best for us. With a heavy heart full of love for one another we have decided it is best for us to take a step back from our relationship. We ultimately want what is best for us in the long run and for us right now, that means being apart and growing individually," they shared in a joint statement on Instagram.

"We have felt so much love and support from you all as you’ve followed our journey together and for that we are grateful. We will forever be proud of the impact our love story has made and we hope it has helped others feel more accepted and confident within themselves," it continued.

"We hope it reminded others they aren’t alone and don’t need to be ashamed of who they are. And we hope it shows that two people can love one another in different ways and for us right now that is apart. But we remain committed to encouraging each other, supporting each other and continuing forward in a way best for us."

Jenelle Evans and David Eason

The embattled “Teen Mom” alum said on Instagram on Nov. 1 that she would be divorcing her husband David Eason five months after he killed her dog.

Evans said the reason for the split was because it's “what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy.”

Evans and Eason share 2-year-old daughter Ensley. The pair also have three children, respectively, from previous relationships. Evans was married to Courtland Rogers from 2012 to 2014.

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp called off their engagement in November following weeks of rumors that the pair were splitting up after dating on-and-off since 2011.

Although they’ve been romantically linked since 2011, they broke up in 2014 only to get back together about a year later. They called it quits again in 2015 only to reunite in 2017. She shares son Jack Quaid with ex-husband Dennis Quaid. Meanwhile, he has five children, including daughter Teddi Mellencamp from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Jim Edmonds and Meghan King Edmonds

Former MLB slugger Jim Edmonds filed to divorce his wife, "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum Meghan King Edmonds, just one day after the couple celebrated their five-year anniversary. The scandal-ridden pair married in October 2014 and share 16-month-old twin sons Hart and Hayes as well as daughter Aspen, 3. Edmonds also has daughter Sutton and son Landon from a previous marriage.

Lady Gaga and Dan Horton

Five months after Lady Gaga and ex Christian Carino called off their engagement after two years together, the "Shallow" singer was spotted locking lips with audio engineer Dan Horton in July. That union didn’t last long as Gaga announced that she was single in her Instagram Story on Oct. 18.

Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga

After making their red carpet debut at the Golden Globes Nominees celebration in January, the outspoken actor and Gonzaga threw in the towel on their relationship after dating for less than a year.

Christina Hendricks and Geoffrey Arend

In a joint statement posted to Instagram in October, the acting pair announced they would be splitting after a decade of marriage.

"Today we take our next step together but on separate paths. We will always be grateful for the love we've shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs."

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley and Zack Clayton Carpinello

The reality star ended her relationship with the wrestler after he was caught getting handsy with Angelina Pivarnick in a “Jersey Shore” episode, which showed Carpinello hug Pivarnick and runs his hands along her waist and backside while the two got cozy in a Las Vegas club as Farley seemed to be passed out nearby.

The reality star went to Instagram immediately after the episode aired to share her disappointment with Carpinello.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt,” Farley wrote in a note posted to her Instagram account. “I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me.”

“For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a storyline that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

In October, the billionaire makeup mogul and the hip-hop star took a break from their relationship.

“They are taking some time but not done,” a source close to Jenner told People magazine at the time. The insider added that the pair – who are parents to 1-year-old daughter Stormi – "still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles.”

The public pair hadn’t been spotted together since they appeared arm-in-arm at Scott’s "Look Mom, I Can Fly" Netflix documentary premiere in Santa Monica, Calif. on August 27.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Sandra Lee

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and longtime girlfriend, Food Network host Sandra Lee, announced in late September they would be splitting up after 14 years together.

"Over the recent past, we have realized that our lives have gone in different directions and our romantic relationship has turned into a deep friendship,” the couple said in a joint statement. “We will always be family and are fully supportive of each other and dedicated to the girls. Our personal lives remain personal and there will be no further comment."

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter took a wrecking ball to their romance in September after just one month of dating. The reason for the split; Cyrus “doesn’t want a serious relationship,” an insider told People at the time, adding, “She and Kaitlynn spent every day together and it just [wasn't] anything that Miley wanted to continue doing. She wants to focus on her career.”

Carter, 31, and Cyrus hooked up in Italy just hours before the "Wrecking Ball" singer announced her separation from husband Liam Hemsworth — and just weeks after Carter and Brody Jenner ended their own relationship, which was rumored to have been an open marriage.

Lauren Alaina and John Crist

The country singer and "American Idol" alum revealed the news on "The Bobby Bones Show" on the morning Alaina was set to make her "Dancing with the Stars" debut.

After host Bobby Bones asked the 24-year-old how Crist felt about her "DWTS" appearance, Alaina said: "I don’t have a boyfriend anymore.”

"I mean, there’s, like, no big story," she added. "We were like, best friends before we dated, and we’re still best friends. It just didn’t work out. I guess that’s how dating goes, right?"

Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik

Zooey Deschanel's husband Jacob Pechenik filed to dissolve the couple’s marriage on October 22, one month after splitting in September. The former couple, who were married for four years, share two children together: Elise, 4, and Charlie, 2.

Deschanel, 39, and Pechenik, 47, told Entertainment Tonight in a joint statement: "After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners. We remain committed to our business, our values, and most of all, our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time."

Larry and Shawn King

The former CNN host called time on his marriage to his seventh wife, Shawn King, in August after 22 years of marriage.

The Emmy and Peabody-winning broadcaster filed for divorce from Shawn in 2010 before the couple reconciled, People reported at the time.

In 2016, the magazine reported that Larry King was distraught over an alleged yearlong affair Shawn had been having. “It’s true, and Larry is completely embarrassed and anguished by all of this,” an insider told People at the time about the alleged infidelity. “He doesn’t know what to do.”

The couple, who wed in 1997, have two sons, 20-year-old Chance and 19-year-old Cannon.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx

The longtime pair called it quits in August after Foxx reportedly said he was single a party and was later spotted out and about in Los Angeles with two separate women.

The split came just months after the low-key couple made their first red-carpet appearance at the 2019 Met Gala. They reportedly got together in 2013, roughly a year after Holmes’ high-profile divorce from actor Tom Cruise, but allowed their relationship to remain one of Hollywood's worst-kept secrets until 2015.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Fox News confirmed that Miley Cyrus and husband Liam Hemsworth had separated in early August, with the split coming less than a year after the on-again, off-again couple of 10 years married in a private ceremony in December.

A rep for Cyrus said the pair are focusing right now on themselves and their careers but will stay "dedicated parents to all of their animals they share."

Rumors of a pending breakup swirled for months and they escalated after Cyrus Instagrammed a photo of herself not wearing her wedding ring while on vacation in Italy.

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter

“The Hills: New Beginnings” couple split for good in August, but avoided needing to work out a divorce settlement because they were never really married. The couple had an elaborate wedding in Nihi on Sumba in June 2018, but as it turned out, the marriage was never legal, an insider confirmed to Page Six at the time.

Pamela Anderson and Adil Rami

The “Baywatch” alum announced her breakup with the French soccer star via Instagram on June 25 and alluded to supposed abuse from Rami during their relationship.

"It’s hard to accept. The last (more than) 2.years of my life have been a big lie. I was scammed, led to believe ... we were in big love. I’m devastated to find out in the last few days that he was living a double life. He used to joke about other players who had girlfriends down the street in apartments close to their wives. He called those men monsters. But this is worse. He lied to all. How is it possible to control 2 women’s hearts and minds like this - I’m sure there were others. He is the monster. How could I have helped so many people @ndvhofficial and not be wise enough or able to help myself?"

Anderson, 51, also tagged the National Domestic Violence Hotline's official Instagram account in her post.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk

The “A Star Is Born” actor and longtime model girlfriend severed their partnership after four years of dating in June. The couple began dating in the spring of 2015 and welcomed daughter Lea De Seine in March 2017. Although they were known to keep their love life private, their breakup made its way into the public eye with many fans calling for Cooper to fall in love with his “Born” co-star and Grammy-winning songstress, Lady Gaga, due to the pair’s chemistry in the Oscar-winning film as well as their steamy performance of “Shallow” at the Academy Awards.

Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jackson Guthy

Olivia Jade Giannulli and her musician boyfriend broke up in May in the midst of the YouTube starlet’s parents’ alleged involvement in a nationwide college admissions scandal. Jade was spotted smooching Guthy a month after their reported split after a witness told Us Weekly Jade and the songwriter appeared “carefree and laughing.”

Though Guthy tried to be supportive during the ordeal, it got difficult. “Jackson broke up with Olivia because it was all getting to be too much for him,” an insider previously told the outlet. “It wasn’t necessarily affecting his career, but the fact that he couldn’t be seen out in public with Olivia was difficult.”

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale

The “Saturday Night Live” star got cozy with Beckinsale at a Golden Globes party in January following Davidson’s highly public split with singer Ariana Grande. The pair were soon spotted out and about together and even made out at a hockey game. However, Davidson and Beckinsale ended their brisk four-month fling in late April.

Adele and Simon Konecki

The pop singer split from her husband of seven years in April. An emailed statement to the Associated Press said, “Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

Adele moved forward with her divorce from Konecki, submitting her divorce documents in September.

Bella Thorne and Mod Sun

The “Midnight Sun” actress and musician broke up in April after attending Coachella together. Thorne shared a photo of the former couple to Instagram at the time of the split and praised Mod Sun, writing, “I will always love you. All good things must come to an end."

Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter

The legendary radio and talk show host ended her marriage with Hunter in April after 22 years of marriage and 25 years together. The news came after years of infidelity rumors plagued Williams and Hunter for more than two decades. Hunter allegedly fathered a child with his alleged mistress and things came to a head after Williams didn’t wear her wedding ring during an episode of the “Wendy Williams Show.”

The former pair share son, Kevin Hunter Jr.

Nicolas Cage and Erika Koike

Cage filed to annul his marriage to his Erika Koike – his fourth wife – just four days after the pair wed in a Las Vegas chapel. Three months after the “Face/Off” actor moved to annul his nuptials, the couple finalized their divorce in June.

In his filing for an annulment, the “National Treasure” star claimed he was too intoxicated when he agreed to wed Koike following a night of drinking in Las Vegas. In addition to being too drunk, Cage, 55, cited “fraud” in court papers. He alleged that Koike, 34, didn’t disclose the “full nature and extent of her relationship with another person,” as well as “the full nature and extent of her criminal history.”