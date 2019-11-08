Selena Gomez and little sister Gracie match at 'Frozen 2' Premiere

There's nothing more magical than a sisterly bond.

Selena Gomez took her little sister Gracie Teefey, 6, to the "Frozen 2" premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. on Thursday and the siblings even showed up in matching ensembles.

The duo sported Marc Jacobs fall runway white prairie dresses with bell sleeves featuring a pattern of small blue flowers, along with dazzling dark grey-feathered and bejeweled capes.

HAILEY BALDWIN SNAPS AT TROLLS SAYING SHE'S 'SECOND BEST' TO SELENA GOMEZ

The sisters were absolutely glamorous and sophisticated and their outfits likely would have made Princesses Anna and Elsa proud.

Gomez, 27, wore her hair in two perfectly messy braids while little sister Gracie wore her hair back, with her bangs on display.

SELENA GOMEZ DEFENDS HAILEY BALDWIN, DEBUTS NEW SINGLE 'LOOK AT HER NOW'

Gomez and Gracie were joined on the red carpet by "Frozen"’s main stars, including Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Idina Menzel, Sterling K. Brown, Jonathan Groff and Evan Rachel Wood.

The sisters have always been close, despite the 21 year age difference.

In 2017, Gomez posted a sweet home video, with a promise to her little sister on Instagram, writing an inspirational message directed towards Gracie.

SELENA GOMEZ EXPLAINS INCLUDING 'IN 2 MONTHS, YOU REPLACED US' LYRIC IN 'LOSE YOU TO LOVE ME' SINGLE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I will forever let my sister know she is strong, bold and beautiful. She will be raised to know her voice matters. She is going to understand the importance behind being a leader and inspire others by her truth," the "Look At Her Now" singer wrote.

Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, welcomed daughter Gracie Elliot with husband Brian Teefey in June 2013.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.